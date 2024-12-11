mobile app bar

“Lewis Was Here”: ‘Emotional’ Hamilton Left a Heartfelt Note for Kimi Antonelli at Italian GP

Tanish Chachra
Published

follow google newsFollow Us
Lewis Hamilton of Mercedes and Andrea Kimi Antonelli before first practice ahead of the Formula 1 Italian Grand Prix at Autodromo Nazionale di Monza

Lewis Hamilton of Mercedes and Andrea Kimi Antonelli before first practice ahead of the Formula 1 Italian Grand Prix at Autodromo Nazionale di Monza in Monza, Italy on August 30, 2024
Credits: IMAGO / NurPhoto

Lewis Hamilton revealed his decision to leave Mercedes way early this year. But who would replace him remained a mystery till Andrea Kimi Antonelli was announced as Mercedes’ new driver in 2025. That weekend, Antonelli also gave his first free practice appearance.

Stephen Lord, the member of Mercedes tea, revealed that Hamilton left a note for Antonelli during that weekend. Lord explains that it struck Hamilton that it would be the last time he would be in his room at Monza.

“He said ‘I’m really emotional, it’s like I can’t leave, I feel kind of sad to walk away from that room because I been in that room for so many years and I’m never gonna see it again.’ And he was really quite touched that he was leaving it behind,” reveals Lord.

After Hamilton finally left the room, Lord found a note the seven-time world champion left for his successor at Mercedes. The message was mainly about Hamilton welcoming Antonelli to take his place.

“‘If you care for them, they’ll care for you because they’re a great team.’ And I thought wow what a nice thing to do,” the note said as per Lord. Lord also revealed that Hamilton left a carving of a smiley face with the text, Lewis was here’ with a big smiley face.” 

Antonelli looks up to Hamilton

For Antonelli, it’s big shoes to fill in. The Italian race driver understands it, but lucky for him, Hamilton, ever since Antonelli was announced as his replacement, has been advising him about driving.

“I didn’t expect it. He’s very kind and talks to me a lot, and the style is similar to mine with a very understeering car,” said Antonelli. But now, Hamilton is no longer a teammate at Mercedes.

With the last race in Abu Dhabi, Hamilton will move to Ferrari. Though before that Hamilton has demanded a vacation. After the last race of the season, Hamilton said he desperately needed a vacation, even if it was the shortest ever, as after that he would have to deal with a steep learning curve at Ferrari.

Post Edited By:Vidit Dhawan

About the author

Tanish Chachra

Tanish Chachra

x-iconfacebook-iconinstagram-iconlinkedin-icon

Tanish Chachra is the Motorsport editor at The SportsRush. He saw his first race when F1 visited India in 2011, and since then, his romance with the sport has been seasonal until he took up this role in 2020. Reigniting F1's coverage on this site, Tanish has fallen in love with the sport all over again. He loves Kimi Raikkonen and sees a future world champion in Oscar Piastri. Away from us, he loves to snuggle inside his books.

Share this article

Don’t miss these