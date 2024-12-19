Liam Lawson Claims All Drivers Expected George Russell to ‘Pause’ Beef With Max Verstappen for the Dinner

Most of the F1 drivers got together in Abu Dhabi a few weeks ago for their annual dinner to celebrate the end of the 2024 season. Since the drivers were away from the track, this dinner meet was supposed to be held in good spirits.

So, they thought that this dinner was the best opportunity to quash the ongoing beef between Max Verstappen and George Russell. Per Liam Lawson, even Verstappen seemed interested in putting a pause to the tensions between them by inviting Russell to sit next to him.

On the Pitstop podcast, Lawson revealed that the plan of the rest of the drivers was to fill up all the seats before Verstappen and Russell arrived. This would force the two to sit next to each other. Their plan almost worked as when Russell arrived, there was just one seat available and that was next to the Dutchman.

Lawson revealed that is when Verstappen told Russell, “Mate, we have saved a seat for you”. However, Russell, much to the disappointment of everyone at the dinner, just picked up the chair and went and sat as far away as he could from the Red Bull driver.

liam basically spilling the tea about the grid dinner and confirming that all drivers planned so george would need to sit next to max (and max also joined in on the joke) this grid loves drama, i cant

The New Zealander then concluded his remarks by explaining how a scene that they thought would be “funny” turned into an awkward one. Now, with Lawson set to join Verstappen at Red Bull next year, he too could have his moments of tension with Russell.

Lawson is no stranger to heated arguments himself

Although Lawson has not yet even completed a full F1 season, he has had his moments of tension with some experienced drivers such as Fernando Alonso. The Kiwi driver’s aggressive driving irked the two-time champion, who shared some harsh words for the RB driver.

“Too much action, maybe, from Lawson, who has six races to prove things. I don’t think it’s the best way, but it’s his career at stake and not mine,” Alonso said after their battle at the United States GP.

Even though the Aston Martin driver was far from happy with the way Lawson behaved, the 22-year-old has made it clear that this is the way he races and he will not change his driving style. So, a lot of the same can be expected from Lawson when he drives for Red Bull next year.