Liam Lawson Could Never Pull a ‘George Russell’ With Helmut Marko For Red Bull F1 Seat

Red Bull junior Liam Lawson has been patiently waiting for an F1 seat on the sidelines for several months now, but his pathway into the pinnacle of motorsports will not be easy. Having to directly deal with the top bosses of Red Bull, Lawson feels that he cannot do what George Russell did to get a top seat in the sport.

Lawson was a guest in the recent episode of The Red Flags Podcast, where the hosts asked him if he could ever “sell himself” as Russell did with his PowerPoint presentation for Toto Wolff. Lawson said,

“In Red Bull, you’re dealing with Helmut Marko and Christian Horner. You’re dealing directly with the top guys who call the shots.”

As a youngster, it is intimidating for Lawson and other drivers to speak with figures so much more senior to them. So, making a PowerPoint presentation about why Red Bull should give him a seat [something Russell tried with Wolff], was never an option.

Lawson reveals that it was scary for him to talk to Marko for a long time. After five years of working together, he terms the tension between them as “better” but even today, the Austrian’s presence intimidates him.

That is not to say that Marko and Co. shoot Lawson (and other talented drivers) down. Red Bull’s academy is known for producing gems, and Lawson could be the next big thing to come out from there.

Does Liam Lawson have a future with Red Bull?

Liam Lawson has already made his F1 debut, albeit as a substitute driver for Daniel Ricciardo. But, even in those five races where he filled in as the Honey Badger’s replacement, Lawson proved that he was immensely talented.

Unfortunately, the Kiwi driver did not get a seat for 2024 which frustrated him. However, it is believed that Horner and Marko have promised him a drive for the upcoming campaign, something he is desperately looking forward to.

Lawson is currently serving as V-CARB’s reserve driver, and keeps himself visible in the F1 paddock. If Daniel Ricciardo or Yuki Tsunoda underperform for too long this season, Marko knows that a competent and familiar face in Lawson will be waiting to suit up at a moment’s notice.

Meanwhile, his chances of directly getting into Red Bull will be difficult. Both Max Verstappen and Sergio Perez are performing exceptionally well at the moment. Thus, the team sees no reason to break that partnership moving forward.