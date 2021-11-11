“He faced alone a system that wasn’t always kind to him”– Lewis Hamilton bids heartfelt tribute to Ayrton Senna before Brazilian Grand Prix

Lewis Hamilton gives an emotional tribute to Ayrton Senna on Twitter ahead of the Sao Paulo Grand Prix this weekend as he vies for the title.

The reigning world champion Lewis Hamilton is eyeing to bounce back in the championship fight after back to back setbacks in Austin and Mexico.

Though odds are speaking against him, he is ready to lock horns with Max Verstappen. This weekend, F1 has arrived in Brazil, the home of three-time world champion Ayrton Senna,

And going into the weekend, Hamilton posted a heartfelt tribute to the former legend. While calling him the greatest inspiration, the Briton specifically pointed out Senna fighting the system that was always against him.

“My greatest inspiration. It was the way he raced, his passion for life and for the sport. But more than anything it was the way he faced alone a system that wasn’t always kind to him. May Aryton Senna’s legacy live on forever, especially vibrant this weekend,” wrote Hamilton on Twitter.

Lewis Hamilton losing the title

While Hamilton has already won seven championships, he is still hungry for more. His desire to hold on to the 2021 competition is an absolute reflection of his commitment.

However, coming onto the end of the season, the Mercedes ace is losing to Verstappen. The 19-point deficit is a huge steep mountain to climb for him.

If Brazil is another place for his defeat, he is likely to succumb to the Dutchman’s brilliance. Yet, the middle-east leg is a hope for Hamilton.

