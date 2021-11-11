F1

“He faced alone a system that wasn’t always kind to him”– Lewis Hamilton bids heartfelt tribute to Ayrton Senna before Brazilian Grand Prix

"He faced alone a system that wasn’t always kind to him"- Lewis Hamilton bids heartfelt tribute to Ayrton Senna before Brazilian Grand Prix
Tanish Chachra

Previous Article
"Max Verstappen would absolutely use #1"– Red Bull driver says he would take the opportunity if he were to win F1 championship
No Newer Articles
F1 Latest News
"He faced alone a system that wasn’t always kind to him"- Lewis Hamilton bids heartfelt tribute to Ayrton Senna before Brazilian Grand Prix
“He faced alone a system that wasn’t always kind to him”– Lewis Hamilton bids heartfelt tribute to Ayrton Senna before Brazilian Grand Prix

Lewis Hamilton gives an emotional tribute to Ayrton Senna on Twitter ahead of the Sao…