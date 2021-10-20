“Bottas vs Verstappen had more defending”: Formula 1 fans reacts as Pierre Gasly scores a neat goal in a charity football game in Paris

Pierre Gasly was representing the UNICEF team led by Arsene Wenger in a charity football match against the Olympique Marseille legends.

The Alpha Tauri driver participated in a charity football game in Paris this past week alongside several famous sports personalities. His love for football is not new to fans as he has been seen in many matches as a spectator before.

Last month the Paris Saint Germain president presented the F1 driver with a customized jersey with his car number when the latter came to watch a game at the Parc de Princes.

This time however, we saw the French sensation in action on the field. Gasly was the only F1 driver in the match and scored the second goal for team UNICEF by making a run into the 18 yard box and tapping home a goal.

The charity event had a star studded line up. The likes of Didier Drogba, Eric Abidal, Fabian Barthez and Tony Parker were present among many other personalities.

What a cool finish from @PierreGASLY as he scores in the Match For Heroes for @UNICEF and the Didier Drogba Foundation! ⚽️😎👌pic.twitter.com/1NVX08UKvz — Formula 1 (@F1) October 14, 2021

The game ended with Marseille winning by 7-4 thanks to a hat-trick by Chelsea legend Drogba. F1 fans, however, will only care about Gasly and his goal.

Charles Leclerc and Pierre Gasly join Tony Parker on opening night of the NBA

Gasly and Ferrari driver Charles Leclerc were present at the Bucks vs Nets game on NBA opening night yesterday. They were joined by French-American basketball legend, Tony Parker.

Parker was one of Gasly’s teammates in the charity football match. The two seem to have formed a friendship which both basketball and F1 fans seem to enjoy.

The Formula 1 season continues this week in the US Grand Prix. Since we saw the two young F1 drivers in the basketball court this Wednesday, there is a chance we may see the former San Antonio Spurs point guard in the paddock in Austin.

Charles Leclerc, Pierre Gasly and Tony Parker front row at the NBA last night 🤩 pic.twitter.com/Q79IEfYrRS — ESPN F1 (@ESPNF1) October 20, 2021

Gasly currently sits 9th in the Drivers’ standings whereas Leclerc sits in 7th behind teammate Carlos Sainz.

