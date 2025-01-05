Liam Lawson Gets Trolled for Allegedly ‘Copying’ Lando Norris’ Logo

F1 racers often let their driving do the talking when it comes to making a name for themselves on the track. However, to catch the attention of those off it and to build a strong reputation, establishing an identity away from motorsports is equally important.

Almost every driver has their own brand, starting from McLaren’s Lando Norris to newcomer Liam Lawson. Interestingly, the two have identities that are too similar for the F1 community’s liking.

Drivers come up with logos to distinguish their brand, just like any company does. Ahead of the 2025 season, the F1 community was discussing the same on social media when certain fans noticed how Lawson‘s logo looked too much like Norris‘.

“hey can i copy your homework” “sure just make sure it isnt obvious” pic.twitter.com/CLNVwlW8yR — ۟ (@landoscrs) January 5, 2025

Many took to X (formerly Twitter) to begin the online trolling, as they mercilessly called Lawson out for the same. “Liam Lawson so a*s even his logo is copy-pasted,” one fan wrote.

liam lawson so ass even his logo is copy pasted https://t.co/hNPV6pmmeZ — myleen (@SFGWANG) January 5, 2025

But is the logo that is being shared around for reference official? Sadly for Lawson, yes. The F1 world won’t go after Norris because the Briton has been in F1 for more than six years now, and his brand and business are set well. Lawson, on the other hand, will compete in his first full season this year, having earned a spot at Red Bull.

Why do F1 drivers have logos?

With F1 being one of the most popular sports in the world, it is understandable why drivers and those close to them would want to capitalize on the business side of things. There is immense potential, with merchandise sales going through the roofs in recent years.

For instance, between 2022 and 2023, sales grew in triple digits (in terms of percentage) and this includes just the official F1 stuff. Drivers want a piece of the action too, which is why most of them have their own clothing lines and memorabilia. Some like Daniel Ricciardo and Norris have developed largely successful brands, whereas others such as Lawson are slowly finding their feet.

If Lawson makes a name for himself in F1 and manages to stick around in the long run, he too will build a big brand like the more popular drivers. However, he may have to come up with a new logo design because of how similar his is to Norris’.