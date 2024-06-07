Liberty Media CEO’s Opinion on Lewis Hamilton’s Ferrari Move Will Not Please Toto Wolff

While an exciting three-way battle for the Constructors’ World Championship in 2024 brews, there are more things to be excited about come the 2025 season. One of them is Lewis Hamilton’s move to Ferrari, forming a dream team unlike anything seen before in F1. Like the majority of the community, Liberty Media CEO Greg Maffei is also eager to see this alliance become a reality, but Toto Wolff won’t be too happy with his claim.

Maffei recently appeared on F1’s Beyond The Grid podcast where he spoke about Hamilton’s Ferrari move. He referred to it as the ‘greatest driver’ in F1 history linking up with the ‘greatest team’.

He said, “Obviously, Lewis, our most storied driver – won more titles than anyone in our sport today, and Ferrari, still our most famed name.”

Sir Lewis Hamilton ve Liberty Media CEO’su Greg Maffei. pic.twitter.com/TOQShp3H61 — Hamilton Türk (@HamiltonTurk) November 2, 2022

For Wolff, it will be a slap in the face, because since 2013, he has had the legendary Hamilton in his corner. Now, not only is his team faltering performance-wise, but he loses the 39-year-old to Ferrari, a team deemed bigger by the Liberty Media (F1 owners) boss himself.

Hamilton’s move to Ferrari has reportedly given rise to internal tensions within the Mercedes outfit, drawing a wedge between himself and Wolff.

Throughout the season, Hamilton has revealed how his car doesn’t get the same upgrades his teammate George Russell’s W15 does. What this does is make things difficult for the Stevenage-born driver on the track.

Can Lewis Hamilton beat George Russell in his final Mercedes season?

In Monaco, Hamilton lost out to Russell in qualifying again, taking the overall head-to-head to 7-1 in favor of the latter. Such a huge contrast has been unheard of previously in Hamilton’s career.

Because of Hamilton’s claims regarding the upgrades, and the fact that his setup is always different from Russell’s, team principal Wolff stepped in. The Austrian insists that despite Hamilton leaving Mercedes at the end of the year, he continues to treat both his drivers equally.

At the same time, Russell receiving slight preference shouldn’t be surprising, since Hamilton isn’t a part of Mercedes’ future plans. So, for Hamilton to beat Russell, he has to be on the top of his game, and not have any slip-ups for the remainder of the season.