Liberty Media provides alternative to $100,000 worth Las Vegas GP tickets

Liberty Media has now intervened to make the tickets for the 2023 Las Vegas GP more accessible to younger F1 fans.

Earlier this year, the CEO of MGM Resorts International announced that his organisation wished to buy $20-25 million worth of F1 tickets for the 2023 Las Vegas GP. The idea was to combine these tickets with their hotel packages and sell them to the fans who wanted to catch the live-action.

Later, it was revealed that these packages could go up as high as $100,000 per ticket. The expensive ticket price made the fans furious, as many younger F1 enthusiasts could not afford it.

Following the backlash, Liberty Media, owner of F1, has decided to interfere in the matter and provide an alternative to these gaudy prices.

Wow. Can’t even add myself to the mailing list for a race without paying money. #F1 Fans are really being screwed this year! #LasVegasGP pic.twitter.com/OYtLF2dG06 — Sarah Merritt (@Sareyware) September 17, 2022

Sports Business Journal reported that Liberty Media would make available a general admission ticket affordable to the younger F1 fans. These tickets will go on sale early next year, while the exact price of the ticket has not yet been revealed.

Also Read: F1 fans may have to spend $100,000 on tickets for Las Vegas GP

Mercedes is eyeing a piece of land at the Las Vegas GP

Earlier this year, it was revealed that Liberty Media had bought a piece of land on the strip in Las Vegas for $240 Million. The idea behind this purchase was to make a large-scale expansion and permanent base in the United States.

The land will be used for constructing pit lanes, paddocks and hospitality around the Las Vegas strip, but Liberty wants to use it for various events throughout the year.

Given the opportunity, the CEO of Liberty Media revealed that Mercedes has reached out to them as it wants to use the area to host its car sales conferences in America.

The organisation plans to invest even more to create its stronghold in the American market. Liberty chief Brandon Snow told the Sports Business Journal that while Miami GP is great, it is a partnership with the NFL team, Miami Dolphins.

Similarly, while the COTA in Austin is a permanent track, it also hosts other races. Therefore, with this purchase in Vegas, the sport will be able to create a strong position in the US market.

Also Read: MGM Resorts plans to buy $25 Million worth F1 tickets for inaugural 2023 Las Vegas GP