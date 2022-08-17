F1

MGM Resorts plans to buy $25 Million worth F1 tickets for inaugural 2023 Las Vegas GP

MGM Resorts plans to buy $25 Million worth F1 tickets for inaugural 2023 Las Vegas GP
Tejas Venkatesh

Previous Article
7'1" Shaquille O'Neal talked about how he was bullied in school
Next Article
Kensington Oval Barbados pitch report for today match: Bridgetown Barbados pitch report WI vs NZ 1st ODI
F1 Latest News
MGM Resorts plans to buy $25 Million worth F1 tickets for inaugural 2023 Las Vegas GP
MGM Resorts plans to buy $25 Million worth F1 tickets for inaugural 2023 Las Vegas GP

American Hospitality company MGM Resorts is creating a $100,000 unique experience bundle for fans attending…