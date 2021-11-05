“Like stealing points from Max” – Valtteri Bottas will take team orders from Mercedes to help Lewis Hamilton win the Mexican Grand Prix

“Like stealing points from Max” – Valtteri Bottas wants to win the constructors title yet again with Mercedes before he departs for Alfa Romeo next season.

This weekend’s Mexican GP will test the team chemistry of Mercedes and Red Bull to the core. Both teams are engaged in a titanic battle for the drivers and constructors championship, and Mexico could prove to be crucial in the final verdict.

Max Verstappen leads Lewis Hamilton by just 12 points, with five races to go. So, in a situation where Valtteri Bottas needs to take team orders to benefit Hamilton, he will absolutely do so.

“If there’s an opportunity for me to help Lewis with the points, like stealing points from Max then I’ll do it because I’m not realistically in the championship anymore.

“I’m a team player and I’ll take one for the team if needed, but my first priority is always to try and win.

“Everyone is motivated, we know we’re in a close fight and we can’t do any mistakes – we can’t afford them. But at the same time I feel that everyone is still keeping the nerves in good shape and everything seems under control.

“There’s obviously excitement because every point matters so much but motivated is the word I’d say sums up every team member.”

Valtteri Bottas eyeing glory with Alfa Romeo

The Finn has largely played second fiddle to Hamilton during his Mercedes tenure. His move to Alfa Romeo will catapult him as the team leader, something he is eager to experience.

“I think once I got my future for the next few years secured, it was almost like a weight coming off my shoulders and I feel like I’m enjoying it again and doing what I love to do.

“You appreciate the wins much more the less often they happen and obviously it was quite a long wait – one year – and even though every single race I was trying to win, when it doesn’t click, it doesn’t click.

“But then when it does it’s a great feeling and really rewarding.

“I feel like recently I’ve been in good form and if not my best then close to it, definitely.

“I’ve learned a lot and it’s good experience in helping me get better. I’m still hungry to improve more though so I feel that my best years are still ahead of me.”

Also Read “Red Bull may ask me to give up a race win for Max Verstappen”: Sergio Perez expects complicated team orders ahead of the Mexican Grand Prix this weekend