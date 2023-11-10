“Likely to See Speeds the Same as Monza”: Ex-F1 Driver Drops Major Expectations for New Las Vegas GP Track

Credits: Nov 5, 2022; Las Vegas, Nevada, USA; Mercedes-AMG Petronas driver George Russell spins his car on the track during the Formula One Las Vegas Grand Prix Launch Party at Las Vegas Strip. Mandatory Credit: Ray Acevedo-USA TODAY Sports

Ex-F1 driver and Sky Sports Pundit, Karun Chandhok has set massive expectations from the inaugural Las Vegas GP. The ex-HRT driver compared the track to the iconic Monza on his official X account.

Chandhok wrote, “Just did a few laps on the Vegas track on the F1 2023 game. Didn’t appreciate how fast the layout actually was until I had a go! Going to be so tricky with low downforce and low temperatures. Cold air into the brake ducts will make confidence on the brakes a challenge!”

Monza has been dubbed the ‘Temple of Speed‘. The long straights and low-downforce profile of the track allows the F1 cars to run at an average speed of 164.267 mph. Naturally, The iconic Italian circuit is a fan-favorite and loved by the drivers and teams alike.

After getting a few laps into the official F1 game, Chandhok revealed that he got ‘Monza vibes‘ from the Las Vegas track and conceded that he was quick to dismiss the circuit but has changed his mind since. That being said, during the buildup of the race weekend, the Las Vegas GP is in the news for all the wrong reasons.

Las Vegas GP on the verge of cancellation despite $500,000,000 investment by F1?

The preparations for the imminent Las Vegas GP have rubbed the locals the wrong way. The residents of the area near the iconic Vegas strip have been complaining about their pedestrian lives coming to a halt because of high traffic and restrictions due to proximity to the venue.

The protests from locals and Union workers alike has also had an impact on ticket prices. According to Sport Business Analyst, Joe Pompliano, there has been a 60% drop in ticket prices and a 58% drop in hotel prices, since.

Organizing the Las Vegas GP is the single biggest project undertaken by the sport. Liberty Media, as the commercial rights holders of F1, have reportedly invested $500,000,000 into the race. Naturally, the pressure is on, as this could be a make or break moment for the sport’s presence in America.

The last time F1 ventured to Las Vegas was a flop. In 1982, the flying circus traveled to Las Vegas for the Caesars Palace Grand Prix. However, it was cancelled there after it could attract only a paltry amount of spectators.