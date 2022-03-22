“When you buy Ibrahimovic, you buy a Ferrari” – Watch Zlatan Ibrahimovic get a tour of the Fiorano circuit with Charles Leclerc and Carlos Sainz

Ferrari is working on a new venture that includes AC Milan striker Zlatan Ibrahimovic and their driver Carlos Sainz and Charles Leclerc.

Ferrari delivered a stupendous performance in Bahrain by taking both P1 and P2 home with Charles Leclerc and Carlos Sainz. Following the win, the team is now working on a new venture with UEFA. This involves AC Milan’s striker Zlatan Ibrahimovic along with their own drivers.

UEFA has introduced a new venture along with Ferrari. Ibrahimovic tweeted a video of what can be called the teaser of this new venture. It is scheduled to be released on March 25. In the video, Ibrahimovic takes the Ferrari 296 GTB for a spin along with Leclerc and Sainz.

While speaking at the garage, Leclerc showed Zlatan his 2019 Ferrari SF-90 in which he won his first race. Leclerc proudly told Ibrahimovic, “this is the car I won my first ever race in Formula 1.”

Later Carlos Sainz expresses his love towards football by saying, “Champions League, I try to watch every match.”

Driving the car, Zlatan says “they call me Ferrari on the pitch” and “when you buy Ibrahimovic, you buy a Ferrari.”

Spanish driver, Carlos Sainz is a big of Real Madrid while his teammate Leclerc is a fan of AS Monaco.

Also Read: Mercedes star George Russell admits Haas has a lot of pace this year

Ferrari and UEFA

Italy does not only have a massive fanbase for Formula 1 but also for football. The country is home to four world cups and it recently won the UEFA EURO 2020.

Ferrari, which is an Italian giant in motorsport has good connections with the Italian football clubs and that strikes UEFA’s interest. Moreover, headquarter of the prancing horse is in Maranello which is only some 200kms away from the city of Milan.

It was a pleasure to welcome @ChampionsLeague star @Ibra_official to the Fiorano Circuit, where he got the full tour with @Charles_Leclerc and went for a spin around the track with @Carlossainz55 aboard the #Ferrari296GTB.@ScuderiaFerrari #Ferrari pic.twitter.com/eBf2ChUDqz — Ferrari (@Ferrari) March 21, 2022

Furthermore, going ahead into the championship, Ferrari is positive to deliver an amazing performance yet again as they mark their glorious return to being the winners.

The team and their drivers have received a lot of praise from the experts and fellow drivers for their tremendous performance in Bahrain throughout the week.

Also Read: Lewis Hamilton breaks another Michael Schumacher record with his podium in Bahrain