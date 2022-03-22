F1

“When you buy Ibrahimovic, you buy a Ferrari” – Watch Zlatan Ibrahimovic get a tour of the Fiorano circuit with Charles Leclerc and Carlos Sainz

"When you buy Ibrahimovic, you buy a Ferrari" - Watch Zlatan Ibrahimovic get a tour of the Fiorano circuit with Charles Leclerc and Carlos Sainz
Samriddhi Jaiswal

Previous Article
“I spent $600k in one day just to keep up with Mike Tyson!”: When Shaquille O’Neal tried to outdo the legendary boxer by spending more than half a million at a Rolls-Royce dealership
Next Article
LaMelo Ball's immaculate leadership, Miles Bridges going ballistic and much more!: Charlotte Hornets Playoff Picture
F1 Latest News
"There's still potential in the car" - Ferrari boss does not want to make any mistakes going ahead with the improvements
“There’s still potential in the car” – Ferrari boss does not want to make any mistakes going ahead with the improvements

Ferrari boss highlighted that the car has a lot of potential for improvement, the team…