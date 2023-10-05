After Winning 3 Championship Titles, Lewis Hamilton Did Not Acknowledge Any Other Champions

With the 2023 Qatar GP right around the corner, one of the biggest stories building up to the race weekend is Max Verstappen’s 3rd F1 title. The Dutch lion can wrap the season up in style during the Sprint Race at the Losail International Circuit if he finishes 6th or higher. That’s right, a 3rd consecutive F1 title for Verstappen is just a few days away. But in all of the hype and anticipation, Lewis Hamilton had an interesting insight to offer as Verstappen stood on the cusp of a historic treble. Per Hamilton, as he stood soaking in the glory of his own 3rd title, he spared no thoughts for the others who had done it before him, bar one.

Hamilton clinched his 3rd world title at the 2015 US Grand Prix. And ever since, he’s never really looked back. After that particular triumph, the 38-year-old has gone on to win 4 more titles with Mercedes. The last of them tied him with Michael Schumacher as the most successful F1 driver ever. Now, the Brit has set his sights on distinguishing himself as the GOAT of this sport as he eyes that elusive 8th title.

While from the outside the road to 7 looked pretty straightforward, his pursuit of the magic number 8 has been his biggest challenge yet. Ever since the 2022 regulations reset, the 7x champion has been enduring a winless streak. His last win came way back at the 2021 Saudi Arabian Grand Prix. But the Brit is hopeful that the Silver Arrows will trace a path back to the very top of F1.

Lewis Hamilton and his magical connection with Ayrton Senna

In the buildup to the 2023 Qatar Grand Prix, Hamilton was caught reminiscing about the past. Speaking about his 3rd title, Hamilton said, “I think for me, I didn’t think about all the other champions, I just thought about Ayrton [Senna].”

If there was one driver that Hamilton looked up to and wanted to emulate, then, it was Ayrton Senna. At the 2015 US Grand Prix as he clinched his 3rd, he finally achieved his goal. He continued, “For me as a kid, the dream was to get to Formula 1 and ‘ah, I hope I can do something like Ayrton’ and then I got three. When I eventually got three it was very surreal to think that I had equaled as many wins and pole positions and that was what blew my mind for me.”

Hamilton’s affection for Senna has also translated in the Brit contributing to the work the Ayrton Senna Institute does. Last year, he spent time with the public school students in Sao Paulo in collaboration with the ex-McLaren legend’s posthumous charity-driven organization.

Hamilton is in this for the long haul

Despite suffering two devastating seasons by his own standards, the Brit is as motivated as ever. And that is apparent in his on track performance this year. Even with an underwhelming W14, the Brit is gripped in a tense fight for P3 with Fernando Alonso.

But he does expect Mercedes to push even further to close the gap to Red Bull in 2024. He was quoted as saying, “I truly believe my team can do it, and we’ve always been great at putting downforce on the car.” If the Silver Arrows can turn things around next year, Hamilton will definitely be in the mix for that 8th.

That being said, he’s made it clear that even if he does get his hands on that elusive crown, he’s in here for the long haul. In his own words, “I feel like I’ve got another five years in me at least.”