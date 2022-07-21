“That’s how good he was” – F1 Twitter reminisces Michael Schumacher’s historic 5th World Title win

Michael Schumacher secured his 5th F1 World Championship title on this day on 2002 after taking the podium in every race of the season.

Michael Schumacher is forever immortalised as the greatest F1 driver of all time. The German driver has been an icon of the sport for many drivers and fans alike.

His long-standing records for most F1 race wins have been broken by Lewis Hamilton. But Schumacher still is the record holder for most F1 championships won. He jointly holds this record with Lewis Hamilton.

Schumacher holds the streak of the most consecutive F1 titles. The German equalled Juan Manuel Fangio’s 5 which had been standing since 1957.

Today marks 20 years since Michael claimed his 5th F1 title in 2002. He won the 2002 championship with Ferrari, his 3rd with the team in succession.

#OnThisDay 20 years ago Michael Schumacher won the #FrenchGP at Magny-Cours – & with it his 5th #F1 world championship, equalling Juan Manuel Fangio’s 45-year-old record. That year Schumi bulldozed F1 – he won 11 GPs & was champ with 6 GPs to go. Great pic by Paul-Henri Cahier. pic.twitter.com/hdvee8YR8J — Matt Bishop ️‍ (@TheBishF1) July 21, 2022

Schumacher and teammate Rubens Barrichello were unbeatable this season, as the Ferrari duo finished on the podium in every race. Michael finished first or second in every race except for the Malaysian Grand Prix, where he finished third.

Michael secured the title by winning the 2002 French Grand Prix, with 6 races to go in the season. Schumacher won the championship by a then-record 67-point margin over teammate Rubens Barrichello.

Only in 2020 was his record paralleled by Lewis. But despite that, no one has come close to replicating Schumi’s 2002 form on track.

F1 Twitter reacts to Michael Schumacher’s historic title win

Michael Schumacher’s fans are the most passionate in the sport. And F1 has a special place in its hearts for the driver who aced the title 7 times. And the online community of F1 fans are touched and humbled by the superhuman feat that still stands.

He secured the title in JULY. That’s just how good he was. — Zak Cronin (@ZakRC_) July 21, 2022

Michael ❤️ we miss you! Also never knew he became world champion on my birthday but that’s low-key cool!! — rie | balloon day!! (@High5Forever) July 21, 2022

The 2002 Championship ended in July! And people are still talking of Formula 1 being boring nowadays — Dinos.Tzan (@DinosTzan) July 21, 2022

On this day in 2002, Michael Schumacher secured his 5th WDC title, in one of the most dominant seasons in F1 history. He scored 85% of the total points available, still the highest % in a season since Ayrton Senna in 1988. pic.twitter.com/PplNDH3Ytu — Ferrari News (@FanaticsFerrari) July 21, 2022

Remembering the champions!

20 years ago, Today, Michael Schumacher clinches his fifth campionship at the Franch Grand Prix pic.twitter.com/sUtmX8ei4w — GPBee (@GPBee_merch) July 21, 2022

