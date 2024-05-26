Listen: Anne Hathaway Sends Special Message To Charles Leclerc Via Celebrity Messenger

Over the years, F1’s stardom has brought multiple celebrities into the sport’s fan following, including Hollywood starlet Anne Hathaway. She is closely following F1 and while she could not attend the ongoing Monaco GP weekend personally, she made sure her special message for Charles Leclerc would get delivered.

Following the Monaco GP qualifying session ‘The Idea of You’ star Nicholas Galitzine presented the pole position award to hometown hero Leclerc. While handing over a replica Pirelli tire, Galitzine exchanged a few words with the Monegasque, and the conversation included a message from Anne Hathaway.

“She’s a huge huge fan of yours and she asked me to tell you that.”

“i did a movie with anne hathaway, and she’s a huge huge fan of yours and she asked me to tell you that” CAN THEY STOP pic.twitter.com/vjxwDRecfI — Natalie ❁ (@livelyackles) May 25, 2024

Leclerc will be hoping for Hathaway’s special message to be lucky for him this weekend. The Monaco GP, a race he is desperate to win, has not been to kind to him in the past and in his previous five attempts, he failed to finish in the podium places even once.

Leclerc got the pole position in 2022 as well and was the favorite to win the Grand Prix. Unfortunately, a strategic blunder snatched the win away from the 26-year-old and handed it to Sergio Perez instead, whereas he finished P4.

This year, his main aim will be to avoid a repeat of the same. And drive a clean race that will help him finish first. Like millions of the Tifosi, Hathaway too will be hoping for the same.

Charles Leclerc isn’t the only driver to earn Hathaway’s praise

Hathaway may be a Leclerc fan, but her love for F1 isn’t limited to the Ferrari driver’s presence. At the 2023 Met Gala, she met not one, but two F1 drivers. Other than Lewis Hamilton, Daniel Ricciardo was also present at the event in New York.

Hathaway noticed an awkward Ricciardo standing nearby, and quickly went up to meet the honey badger. They posed for a few photos, and Hathaway told the 34-year-old that she was a huge Formula 1 fan.

anne hathaway used his government name and you expect me to believe daniel ricciardo is not that guy pic.twitter.com/bHNLUjg9oR — yas ³ (@yaskhx) May 2, 2023

Overwhelmed, Ricciardo could only thank Hathaway for her words. Several angles showed Ricciardo being rather uncomfortable in front of the cameras, especially in her presence. However, a meeting with Anne Hathaway made for a serious win for the Perth-born driver.