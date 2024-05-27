Brand Ambassador Charles Leclerc Receives Praise From Luxury Jewelry Outlet APM Monaco

If not the entire world, the entire Principality of Monaco is celebrating Charles Leclerc’s win in the home race. The 26-year-old became the first Monegasque to win the prestigious race since Louis Chiron in 1931. Ending the 93-year dry spell, the Ferrari man also broke the supposed curse. A Monegasque jewelry brand, for whom Leclerc is an ambassador, was among many celebrating his achievement.

The luxury jewelry brand APM Monaco posted on its official Instagram account with a wholesome message in the caption. The caption read, “Huge congrats to our amazing ambassador @charles_leclerc on his Monaco GP victory! We are so happy to see you bring the win, this is our Grand Prix, and we’re so proud of you!“

Leclerc is often spotted sporting rings from jewelry APM as the brand ambassador. Being closely associated with the F1 driver, the brand expressed its immense pride in seeing one of its own lift the winner’s trophy.

The feeling is reciprocated throughout the principality and the world of motorsport. In fact, not once, not twice, but the brand celebrated by posting about the race win thrice on Instagram.

Moreover, one of the rings the Ferrari driver wore on his hand during the podium celebration is from APM. Rings from the Monegasque brand come in various ranges, starting from $65. Specifically, Leclerc was wearing the Triple Hoop Safety PIN Ring in Khaki and Blue retailing for $277. Although, Charles is not the only Leclerc who is the face of the brand.

Charles and Arthur Leclerc represent APM at the Cannes Film Festival

Apart from Charles Leclerc, the jewelry brand also sponsors his younger brother Arthur. The Leclerc brothers sported the brand’s jewelry during their visit to the Cannes Film Festival. The racer brothers made an appearance for the event at the Bâoli Cannes. They were representing the brand for the launch of their new collection ETE.

Apart from the Leclerc brothers, the brand also announced Cara Delevingne as their latest ambassador. French singer and model Baptiste Giabiconi was also in attendance completing the star-studded lineup.

No wonder APM celebrated the win as their own after Leclerc has maintained such close associations with the brand. With the Ferrari man spotted with their rings at almost every race weekend, perhaps the bond is reciprocated by Leclerc.