mobile app bar

Charles Leclerc Reveals What Profession He Would Have Taken if He Had Failed to Make in F1

Tanish Chachra
Published

follow google newsFollow Us
Charles Leclerc Reveals What Profession He Would Have Taken if He Had Failed to Make in F1

Credits: IMAGO HochZwei

Charles Leclerc is among the household names on the current F1 grid. However, making it into the top 20 drivers is a mountainous task. Speaking on it, the Monegasque driver reveals he would have become an architect if the motorsport route wasn’t successful.

“Probably an architect,” when Jay Shetty asked Leclerc what if he had not been an F1 driver. “I love design in general, I wouldn’t have been a good enough artist. But definitely an architect, I love architecture, it’s another passion of mine.”

Leclerc came from a humble background even though he was born in Monaco. He managed to continue with his motorsport aspirations when Nicolas Todt took him under his wing upon Jules Bianchi’s recommendation.

Fortunately, Leclerc’s performances from karting to every Formula series had been outstanding, which gave him a quick rise. Therefore, his probable backup plan in architecture became redundant.

In the interview, Leclerc further reveals that he left school early to focus on his racing career. And surely all the gamble for the same worked, with him becoming a Ferrari F1 driver. Although, the Monegasque still had a close connection to architecture in his personal life.

Charles Leclerc’s ex-girlfriend is an architect

From 2019 to 2022, Charles Leclerc dated Charlotte Sine, who was also from Monaco. In the beginning days of their relationship, Sine was an architecture student. Her LinkedIn profile claims that she has continued with the profession.

So, probably it was a mutual interest between the two back then. Meanwhile, there is no clear reason why the couple got separated but Sine still seems to be a Ferrari supporter.

Last Sunday, when Leclerc registered his win in Monaco, Sine was there to witness it, and subtly even celebrated the Ferrari win. Nevertheless, the win was indeed special for Leclerc who had a tough spell in Monaco in all these years with Ferrari.

View this post on Instagram

A post shared by +Ша+ (@charlottesiine)

To celebrate his win, Leclerc dived into the sea and also pushed his team principal Fred Vasseur. The win surely would have boosted Ferrari’s confidence as they aim to challenge Red Bull’s ongoing reign.

Post Edited By:Aishwary Gaonkar

About the author

Tanish Chachra

Tanish Chachra

x-iconfacebook-iconinstagram-iconlinkedin-icon

Tanish Chachra is the Motorsport editor at The SportsRush. He saw his first race when F1 visited India in 2011, and since then, his romance with the sport has been seasonal until he took up this role in 2020. Reigniting F1's coverage on this site, Tanish has fallen in love with the sport all over again. He loves Kimi Raikkonen and sees a future world champion in Oscar Piastri. Away from us, he loves to snuggle inside his books.

Read more from Tanish Chachra

Share this article

Don’t miss these