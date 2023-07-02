“Lives In His Own Bubble”: Max Verstappen Slammed Online After Shocking Statement Towards Charles Leclerc

Max Verstappen with his mighty Red Bull RB-19 has yet again proven why they are leading the world championship by huge points. As the Dutchman claimed his seventh win of the season in nine races, he redefined dominance.

Red Bull kept Verstappen out of the pits during the Virtual safety car and pitted him a few laps later in hards against the Ferraris’ mediums making him lose the lead. Despite this, the Red Bull driver came back from behind to take a significant lead.

The lead was so big that the Austrian team made Verstappen pit one more time to give him an extra shot to the fastest lap. The Dutch driver pitted, came out, took the fastest lap, and still had over five seconds of lead.

Despite this, the defending champion’s recent statement made fans go crazy online. Verstappen passed a statement towards Charles Leclerc, which made fans point out the ignorance.

Fans slammed Verstappen after the Leclerc statement

As Verstappen and Leclerc arrived at the cool-down room, they began chatting. While they were in conversation, the Red Bull driver looked at his Ferrari counterpart and said, “It was close.”

Verstappen was believed to have been talking about the race finish. However, his statements didn’t support reality. Hearing the Red Bull driver, Leclerc nodded his head with a smile.

As soon as F1TV showed the footage, fans from all over the world began reacting to it. Given below are some of the reactions taken from Twitter:

@_alyssabeth_ believes Verstappen has his own bubble.

@Swervin32_ knows what Leclerc has in mind.

@MrKrabsToenail has a savage reply.

@zkflojo surely knows Verstappen isn’t.

@YellowCanary_FB commented on Verstappen’s delusion.

How superior are Verstappen and Red Bull currently?

The Dutchman and his team look unstoppable at the moment. Despite the upgrades brought by the rivals, they don’t seem to catch the defending champions.

The Milton-Keynes-based team has claimed all nine wins so far, hence taking their victories to 19 in the last 20 races.

In the standings, Max Verstappen is currently leading the championship with 229 points, compared to 148 points of Sergio Perez in P2. In the Constructors’ championship, Red Bull is ahead with 377, points, more than double of Mercedes in P2 with 178 points.