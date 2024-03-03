Daniel Ricciardo’s “Value” in F1 Reduced to His Personality, Not Race Craft in Harsh Take

Daniel Ricciardo experienced an explosive rise in popularity after the release of Netflix’s popular series Drive to Survive. The Australian’s attractive demeanor deeply impressed the audience and continues to be an important factor in luring them to the highest level of motorsport. However, amidst this, a former F1 champion has made a statement that has raised the eyebrows of some fans.

In a recent interview with betideas.com, 1997 world champion Jacques Villeneuve expressed his belief that Ricciardo’s inclusion in F1 is primarily a result of his public image rather than his ability on the track.

As quoted by FormulaPassion, he elaborated, “Ricciardo is a pure product of image and modern social media. His long career cannot be based on results. He can thank Netflix and all that. Ultimately, even against Tsunoda, he didn’t get brilliant results, but he brings value to F1, and that’s why he’s there.”

Subsequently, the former champion emphasized the rationale for Red Bull’s bet on Ricciardo. As per the Canadian, many drivers are as fast as the Honey Badger, but nobody brings the kind of public ‘image’ as the 34-year-old. In simple terms, Villeneuve wanted to convey that Red Bull chose to include Ricciardo in the V-CARB lineup as part of an image strategy that prioritizes him over all other youth.

Indeed, during the time of Ricciardo’s signing, the team itself designated the Australian as both the reserve and promotional driver. Considering that the claims made by the Canadian seem accurate, however, Ricciardo presents a different viewpoint.

Daniel Ricciardo smashes Jacques Villeneuve’s opinion in just ten words

Daniel Ricciardo has had a challenging period lately. Even if it all began after he left Red Bull in 2018, the biggest blow came when he got fired from McLaren and was left without a seat. This led him to take an eight-month break from racing and return as Red Bull’s reserve driver before assuming Nyck de Vries’s seat at AlphaTauri (now RB).

However, during all this time, one thing that remained with Ricciardo was his smile. The #3 driver has been one of the few positive individuals in the whole paddock who can carry a positive attitude even in worse conditions. However, this is something that is not liked by Jacques Villeneuve. As per the Canadian, the RB driver is all about ‘smiling in commercials.’

Nevertheless, as soon as the Honey Badger heard these statements, he slammed them. At first, Ricciardo acknowledged that his and other drivers’ profiles have certainly increased over the past few years and that some fans have been drawn to F1 due to his personality.

The 34-year-old did, however, make a strong statement afterward. He said, “First and foremost I see myself as a racing car driver, not an entertainer! We have all built a brand but it doesn’t take away from the racing.”

In closing, Ricciardo emphasized that he had removed a few things and worked hard to return to basics. He took this action simply to ensure that people see him as a driver who is eager and focused rather than someone who is racing for fun.