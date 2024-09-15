Logan Sargeant Reportedly “Took the Williams Decision Very Hard”, New Destination Revealed

Logan Sargeant suffered a major setback in his racing career when he was replaced with Franco Colapinto by Williams mid-season. Per journalist Jenna Fryer on X, the American driver took the sacking very hard. However, he is doing much better now and is already on the hunt for his next job, having narrowed down where he wants to drive.

Sargeant fell short of the team’s expectations, compelling Williams to make the call to replace him. This season, the American driver had not scored a single point and had multiple crashes. The huge crash he had in the FP3 session in Zandvoort was the last straw for Williams boss James Vowles to hand Sargeant the pink slip.

“While Sargeant initially took the Williams firing very hard, he’s doing much better now. Kirkwood says Sargeant is looking for an IndyCar job.”, revealed Fryer.

Throughout last season, Sargeant scored just one point while costing his team over $4.3 million in damage repairs. In 2024, he cost Williams a little over $3 million, making for a total of over $7.3 million worth of damage repairs in less than two seasons. Given he scored a solitary point in exchange for so much car damage, his sacking was almost inevitable.

Meanwhile, his replacement, Colapinto has been hugely impressive since coming on. The Argentine driver left a lasting impression with his debut in Italy and has also shown great promise for the upcoming race in Baku.

Colapinto ticking all the boxes Sargeant couldn’t

Starting the Italian GP from P18, Colapinto put on a stellar performance, gaining six places to finish the race in P12. The Argentine showed great promise, raising Williams’ hopes for some points in the backend of the season. Keeping in line with the same, Colapinto will be starting the Azerbaijan GP from P9, boosting his chances of scoring points on the weekend.

Additionally, the #43 driver was also able to put an end to Alex Albon’s streak of out-qualifying his teammate since the 2022 season. Sunday’s Azerbaijan GP will see Albon start right behind his teammate in P10.

With Colapinto impressing on each outing, chances are he can grab the attention of another team soon. Should that happen, the Argentine could be on his way to becoming a full-time F1 driver sooner rather than later and join promising talents like Albon and his peers.