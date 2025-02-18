Fans Left in Distraught as Logan Sargeant Has Decided to Withdraw From Le Mans

Logan Sargeant of United States and Williams attends the press conference, PK, Pressekonferenz during previews ahead the F1 Grand Prix of Austria at Red Bull Ring on June 27, 2024, in Spielberg, Austria Credits: IMAGO / Ricardo Larreina Amador

Throughout Logan Sargeant’s short one-and-a-half year long F1 career, the American racing driver garnered an ardent fan following. And even though his underwhelming performances on the track led to Williams terminating his services after the 2024 Dutch GP, he still maintains a strong hold over his fandom.

That’s why when it was announced that he would be participating in the 2025 European Le Mans series, a lot of eager supporters had been rooting for him and anticipating his debut in Sports Cars.

However, it was announced earlier today that Sargeant has decided to pull out of the series completely.

“@idecsportracing has announced that @logansargeant has decided to withdraw and will not be part of the No. 18 Oreca 07 lineup for the 2025 #ELMS season,” read a statement from the competition’s official Instagram page.

This left many fans distraught and they expressed their dismay in the comments section. One fan wrote, “Will still be following the sport since yall caught my interest now but this is really devastating.”

Many fans had even made preparations to support him on the track. “I literally booked 4 nights to Barcelona around the ELMS race in April just to meet @logansargeant. Now it’s not happening, I’m devastated,” revealed another fan.

Sargeant’s decision to pull out from the series has also cast a shadow of doubt over his overall racing career.

What’s next for Sargeant?

Despite lackluster performances with Williams, Sargeant was being touted for a comeback to F1 with the Cadillac team. However, this would still keep him out on the sidelines till 2026.

The 24-year-old was also heavily linked to IndyCar and that still remains a possibility. That said, his European Le Mans debut with IDEC Sport was in fact a test of sorts for Hyundai’s entry into the World Endurance Championship. With the Korean automobile giants entering the Hypercar class, Sargeant was touted as a driver for the factory team.

ELMS’ statement didn’t reveal any concrete reasons for the 24-year-old to step away from this project. But the French-based IDEC team’s statement on social media was a bit more revealing — even hinting at a possible retirement from motorsport for Sargeant.

“Following the decision of Logan Sargeant to stepping away [sic] from the sport to pursue other interests, IDEC SPORT and Genesis Magma Racing are taking note of his decision,” they explained as quoted by The Race.