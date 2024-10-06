Longtime Arsenal Fan Lewis Hamilton Lauds Bukayo Saka’s ‘Key’ Performance Against Southampton

Lewis Hamilton, like millions of Arsenal fans from around the world, enjoyed the Gunners’ comeback victory against Southampton on Saturday. On Instagram, he also suggested that star player Bukayo Saka was the main reason behind the win.

Hamilton, who is reportedly a huge Arsenal fan, put up a picture of Saka, with the ‘key’ emoji as caption on his Instagram story. This could be Hamilton’s way of saying that the Englishman was the ‘key’ performer at the Emirates Stadium.

Arsenal went behind in the 55th minute when Cameron Archer scored, but were arguably the better team on the pitch. They didn’t give up and equalized just three minutes later through Kai Havertz. In the 68th minute, Gabriel Martinelli made it 2-1 before Saka’s strike sealed the three points for the North London club in the 88th minute.

Living it together ❤️ See you after the break, Gooners ✊ pic.twitter.com/u3qEGQLoHl — Arsenal (@Arsenal) October 5, 2024

A perfect result for Arsenal, who went level with Manchester City — both of them are one point behind leaders Liverpool.

Hamilton would want Saka and Arsenal to win the Premier League this year, for the first time since the 2003/04 season. The seven-time F1 world champion had not even made his debut in the sport back then.

Saka could be one of the most important players in Arsenal’s title pursuit, and Hamilton will be there to support him. The Briton has always been in Saka’s corner, even when things were not going his way.

Hamilton once defended Saka from racist attacks

Saka has often found himself on the receiving end of racial abuse, especially when England loses games. Ahead of the 2024 Euros, England squared off against Iceland in a game in which Saka and Co. lost 1-0.

It was a poor performance overall, and there wasn’t much Saka could have done alone to help the Three Lions. Regardless, a portion of the media and several fans targeted the 23-year-old, who was defended by Hamilton.

#LewisHamilton stands in support of #BukayoSaka after being “unfairly” targeted by the British media in the wake of #England‘s 1-0 loss to #Iceland pic.twitter.com/dPn9zS8BL3 — Anirban Aly Mandal (@AnirbanF1) June 8, 2024

Versus stated on its Instagram post that the English media had to be held accountable for the way they treated Saka. Hamilton reshared the post on his Instagram story, showing that he extends his fight for equality, even outside the realms of F1.