Throwback: When Arsenal Fan Lewis Hamilton Strummed His Guitar to Manchester City’s Tunes

Lewis Hamilton has been a lifelong supporter of the North London-based Football Club Arsenal. He once admitted that he had followed them since the age of six when his sister, Samantha forced him into supporting the club. However, there was a time during his McLaren days, when the Briton played a Manchester City song on guitar.

‘Wonderwall’, a song by the English rock band Oasis released in 1995 has become one of the most iconic British rock songs of the 1990s and has developed a special connection with Manchester City FC. It is often called the ‘Man City Song’.

Oasis was formed in Manchester in 1991 and the Gallagher brothers, Liam and Noel, who founded the band, are lifelong Manchester City supporters. This connection laid the foundation for the song’s association with the club.

Fans began singing the song at matches, especially after victories, and the club officially recognized this tradition by playing the song at the Etihad Stadium following home wins. The song is also famously known to be played in the club’s dressing room to motivate players as shown in the docuseries ‘All or Nothing’.

Eddie Jordan recently took to his Instagram story as a throwback to the time when Hamilton played the Man City Song on guitar and the group with him started singing the song. He captioned the story, “Never letting y’all forget about this”.

Eddie Jordan reminisces the time when Lewis Hamilton and the McLaren gang played the Man City song, ‘Wonderwall’ on guitar.#Formula1 pic.twitter.com/MtscX3z2ge — Formula World (@F1_Grand_Prix) July 30, 2024

His McLaren teammate at the time, Jenson Button was the first to recognize the song as soon as Hamilton started strumming on the guitar. Soon everyone got involved with Jordan playing the spoons.