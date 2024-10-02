Conor McGregor Criticized for ‘Doing Every Side Quest but Fighting’ as He Plays Football With Bukayo Saka and Declan Rice

Conor McGregor was present at a Champions League game last night at the Emirates Stadium in London to watch Arsenal take on Paris Saint Germain in their second match of their European campaign. Following the match, ‘The Notorious’ went down to the pitch and started kicking the ball around with Gunners, Bukayo Saka and Declan Rice, creating a stir among unhappy fans.

Despite claiming to break his pinky toe in June this year, the UFC fighter seems to be fit to play soccer. Although a pinky toe would take only weeks to be fixed completely, fans did not care much for the logic of it all.

“Bro switches his career because of Chandler”

Bro switches his career because of Chandler — William Baks AKA Trouble (@EmUnited1) October 1, 2024

This fan pointed out how the Irishman was doing side quests at this point.

“Doing every side quest but fighting”

Doing every side quest but fighting — KUN (@zkdant) October 1, 2024

Another fan spoke about how McGregor needs to just get back into the octagon.

“Bro needs to get back to fighting.”



Bro needs to get back to fighting.pic.twitter.com/bQkR8TiTPZ — Knockout of the day (@KOofTheDAY) October 1, 2024

This fan made a list of all the things we have seen the Irishman do this year instead of fighting,

“We’ve seen him act in a Hollywood movie. We’ve seen him buy his own fight promotion. And now we’ve seen him play football with premier league footballers.”

In the past year we’ve seen Conor do everything but fight. We’ve seen him act in a Hollywood movie. We’ve seen him buy his own fight promotion. And now we’ve seen him play football with premier league footballers. But all we really want to see is him fight in the UFC octagon… — The Combat Sports Matrixer (@TheCSMatrixer) October 1, 2024

According to this user, fans will never see Conor McGregor back in the octagon again,

“He’s never coming back for sure.”

He’s never coming back for sure. pic.twitter.com/nPwqRgh2HJ — Talking Lizard (@Lizard69Talking) October 1, 2024

However, this one fan was quite impressed by the Irishman’s football skills,

“McGregor showing off his football skills with Saka and Rice, who knew he had moves outside the octagon?”

McGregor showing off his football skills with Saka and Rice, who knew he had moves outside the octagon? — EchoNexus (@EchoNexusX) October 1, 2024

The Irishman isn’t paying much attention to any of this though.

McGregor loving the Gunners’ spirit

While he plans in return to the octagon in 2025 for the last 2 fights in the UFC contract, right now, the Irishman is making complete use of all the privileges money can buy.

Even after his kick about with the Arsenal players, he stayed back and walked around the Emirates Stadium doing a bit of shadow boxing.

Conor McGregor loving life on the Emirates pitch! pic.twitter.com/dkRqEjfW3M — Julien Laurens (@LaurensJulien) October 1, 2024

The Irishman is certainly having fun at the moment but make no mistake, he still wants that early 2025 fight and he seems to have settled on Chandler for now, even as the American has seemingly moved on and is looking to secure a title shot by defeating Charles Oliveira.

McGrgeor, meanwhile, has been beefing with anyone he can fight, from welterweight champion Belal Muhammad to featherweight champion Ilia Topuria.