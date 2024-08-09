mobile app bar

Luxury Fashion Designer Gets “Extra Emotional” as Charles Leclerc’s GF Alexandra Swoons Over $182 Dress

Veerendra Vikram Singh

Published
Published

Credits: IMAGO / DeFodi

Charles Leclerc‘s girlfriend — Alexandra Saint Mleux recently purchased a dress and she liked it so much, that she couldn’t resist reaching out to the designer. She was extremely happy with a creation from Sydney Lane — the designer behind the $182 Bronte Mesh Dress in leopard print.

She left a wholesome comment on one of Sydney’s TikTok videos, expressing her love for the design. @f1gossippofficial shared an Instagram post mentioning how Sydney had posted a TikTok video discussing Alexandra’s purchase from her store.

The TikTok video highlighted Sydney’s emotional response and it was evident when she replied to Alexandra’s comment which read,

“This is so sweet, I love your designs, and that dress is my favorite. I didn’t think it meant this much, and it makes me so happy to wear it.”

Moved by Alexandra’s kind words, Sydney replied, “I’m extra emotional today haha. You looked beautiful; thanks for sharing, and I’m so glad you love my designs.”

The Bronte Mesh Dress is a stunning creation featuring gathered mesh panels designed to enhance curves. The dress also includes removable padding and halterneck straps, adding to its versatility and appeal. Meanwhile, the leopard print adds a bold and dramatic flair, making it a statement piece in any wardrobe.

Sydney Lane took to Instagram to share a carousel of images, providing a behind-the-scenes look at the creation of the Bronte Mesh Dress. The images showcased the intricate process behind the dress, giving followers a glimpse into the dedication that went into its design.

In the caption, Sydney described various stages of the dress-making process. Slide three featured the final sketches of the dress, while slide five showed the initial design ideas — reflecting the numerous sketches Sydney had to sift through to narrow down her vision. She noted how challenging it was to decide on the final look for her first collection.

Slide six highlighted how she perfected the leopard print colors. She revealed that she decided to change the colors at the last minute because the initial sample was too gray. Sydney emphasized the importance of trusting her instincts in this situation, saying, “Always trust your gut”. This decision paid off, as she ultimately felt pleased with the final result.

