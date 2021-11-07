“I will support Lewis and get the maximum points”– Valtteri Bottas will back Lewis Hamilton for race win in Mexico to accelerate his championship victory chances

Valtteri Bottas says that if the circumstances allow, he will help Lewis Hamilton win in Mexico, which may cut his deficit against Max Verstappen.

Valtteri Bottas stunned Red Bull with his impressive flying lap to claim the pole position from Qualifying on Saturday. Meanwhile, his partner Lewis Hamilton will also be starting from the front row.

Giving an advantage to Mercedes against Red Bull, who were limited till the second row. The Finn International believes he can win the race, but he will assist Hamilton for his win if the situation arises.

“The first thing I need to focus on is the race start, do my best and speak with Lewis on how we can maintain the lead as a team and how we can keep the Red Bulls behind,” said Bottas.

“Then we will see how the race situation will be. I still am 100 per cent sure that there could be a circumstance where I could still win the race, I believe in that, and I hope for that.

“If not, then I will support Lewis and get the maximum points for the team.”

Valtteri Bottas shocked by Q3 performance

Bottas’ pole position looked secure when the Red Bull duo was lagging in the first two sectors of their final attempt. Yuki Tsunoda was crucified for his intrusion, but it seemed unlikely that Red Bull cars would catch Bottas.

Reacting to it, the outbound Mercedes driver is a bit shocked with his Q3 performance. He claims that Red Bull looked genuinely faster on a single lap than Mercedes, so it was startling.

“Our performance as a team, we seemed to be a little bit off, especially on a single lap against Red Bull, so I would say the performance in Q3 was a bit of a surprise but it was a good lap.”

“We managed to optimise the set-up since practice three and also everything with the tyre temperatures, out laps. We managed to get everything near perfection and that was the result, so obviously really rewarding.”

