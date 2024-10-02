LVMH Signs 10-Year Deal with F1 Months After Roping in Lewis Hamilton

Luxury goods brand LVMH has signed a blockbuster 10-year deal with F1 just months after bringing Lewis Hamilton on board. This deal is so huge that F1 CEO Stefano Domenicali has labeled it a landmark partnership.

After things between the two parties became official, Domenicali said,

“Our sport is founded on the relentless pursuit of excellence, a value that also lies at the heart of LVMH, so I am delighted to announce this historic partnership will begin in 2025. This is a landmark partnership for both companies, and I would like to thank Bernard and Frédéric Arnault for their vision and commitment to bring this to life“.

LVMH’s subsidiary Dior signed a contract with Hamilton two months ago. But this isn’t LVMH’s first partnership with F1, as the two companies had also joined hands during the 2023 Las Vegas GP, a race weekend Liberty Media CEO Greg Maffei believes was a huge success.

Maffei said, “LVMH and Formula 1 are two global brands that consistently push the boundaries of creativity and innovation, values core to Liberty Media. We were thrilled to work with one of the LVMH Maisons during the Las Vegas Grand Prix last year, and to now expand our relationship with the Group as they become a Global Partner“.

Formula 1 has today announced that LVMH, the world leader in luxury, will become a Global Partner from 2025 with a historic 10-year agreement#F1 https://t.co/qbFJU5bJPe — Formula 1 (@F1) October 2, 2024

Considering that F1 is arguably one of the fastest-growing sports, it comes as no surprise why a company as big as LVMH is forming new partnerships with both the organization, and also Hamilton.

Hamilton’s Dior collection

Dior’s Lifestyle Capsule campaign featured several of Hamilton’s designs, which the Briton created in collaboration with Dior’s menswear director Kim Jones. This collection includes several items, ranging from oversized shirts to ski ensembles and even sweatshirts.

Hamilton, a huge fan of adventure sports—particularly snowboarding—decided to combine that passion with his love for fashion. As a result, his designs are not only functional but also highly durable.