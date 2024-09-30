Boy Band TXT Flaunt Lewis Hamilton’s Latest Dior Sneakers

In July of this year, luxury brand Dior partnered with Lewis Hamilton, naming him brand ambassador and guest designer for its new lifestyle collection. The latest release from this collaboration is the B44 sneaker, inspired by 2000s-style curves. Although not yet available for retail, the sneakers were recently showcased in public by Korean boyband TXT.

TXT, short for Tomorrow X Together, is a five-member group from Seoul, South Korea, consisting of Yeonjun, Soobin, Beomgyu, Taehyun, and HueningKai. Specializing in K-pop and Indie Rock, the group already enjoys a massive global following. Now, they’ve caught the attention of the F1 community as well.

South Korean boy band Tomorrow X Together (TXT) wearing Sir Lewis Hamilton’s DIOR collection’s ‘B44 Blade Sneakers’ https://t.co/NliXFK1adZ — sim (@sim3744) September 30, 2024

As part of the collaboration that produced the sneakers worn by TXT, Hamilton co-designed the latest drop in Dior’s Capsule Lifestyle series. English designer Kim Jones, the brand’s creative director, was also involved in the design process.

Hamilton’s passion for fashion is well known, with the 39-year-old collaborating with various luxury brands to create unique clothing collections. The Mercedes driver even launched his own fashion label, +44. Many of his designs aim to promote diversity while also spotlighting emerging artists by showcasing their work. His collaboration with Dior follows the same philosophy.

Hamilton’s thoughts on his Dior collaboration

Hamilton has always been fascinated by Africa and exploring his roots on the continent. He often discussed this passion with Jones, drawing inspiration from Africa’s rich heritage and culture. With his latest creation, Hamilton aimed to ensure it made a lasting impact, reflecting the essence of his connection to the continent.

They incorporated materials sourced from Africa, including fabrics from Burkina Faso. Hamilton, 39, insisted on excluding animal-based leather from the sneakers, opting for sustainable fabrics instead. Collaborating with a brand as renowned as Dior, the Briton was committed to making the collection as eco-friendly as possible, refusing to compromise his values.

Notably, the collection centers around snowboarding and skiing, rather than driving. As one of Hamilton’s favorite hobbies, he wanted the shoe to reflect his passion for adventure sports.