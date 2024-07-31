Marc Priestley Explains Why Max Verstappen Will Still Be ”Considering” Mercedes Move

Max Verstappen has been linked to Mercedes for months, and it is no secret that Toto Wolff wanted him. Verstappen denied chances of the move materializing earlier this season, but Red Bull’s recent form could tempt the three-time World Champion into signing with Mercedes. Marc Priestley, meanwhile, explained why it would be a good move for Verstappen.

On his YouTube channel, Priestley said,

“If you’re Max Verstappen, the more and more I think about it, this idea of an early move in 2025 to Mercedes to take Lewis Hamilton’s seat is looking more likely, more tempting.”

Toto Wolff: “Horner said that he (Max) will stay. Let’s see, we leave him with this idea” “We’ll see if the W15 will be a car that can convince Max” “It’s Max who wins the races and not Red Bull. The RB20 is solid, but Perez isn’t doing well” “It’s Max who makes the difference” pic.twitter.com/g5SoEtdk14 — Verstappen News (@verstappenews) June 25, 2024

Priestley feels that Red Bull won’t have a lot to boast about post-2026 when engine regulations will shake the grid up. Mercedes on the other hand, made big strides in the turbo-hybrid engine era’s onset in 2014 and is expected to do wonders with its power unit once again.

Plus, Red Bull will enter a partnership with Ford to make its powertrain units, which adds to the uncertainty surrounding performance. The added misery of behind-the-scene power struggles makes Milton-Keynes a not-so-happy place for Verstappen to stay.

Wolff has been vocal about wanting Verstappen, which is why he is reportedly holding out on signing Kimi Antonelli. If the 26-year-old does move to Mercedes, there could be a major shake-up in the lineups all over the grid.

Red Bull is no longer Verstappen’s only option

Verstappen has a contract with Red Bull till the 2028 season. So, if he does end up moving to Mercedes before that, serious questions will be asked of the Red Bull management. It will all but confirm rumors of the turmoil within the team.

Red Bull’s RB20 is no longer the fastest car on the grid either, and Verstappen is single-handedly carrying the team in both the Drivers’ and Constructors’ Championships.

For Red Bull, replacing a driver like Verstappen will be near-impossible. But for Mercedes, it will be a huge bonus.

The Silver Arrows are parting ways with Lewis Hamilton at the end of the season. And Wolff wants a competent replacement. There’s no one better than a three-time World Champion to fill those shoes.