Marc Priestley Reveals the “Destabilizing Element” That Might Have Broken Down Ferrari-Adrian Newey Talks

Adrian Newey’s F1 future remains up in the air, but it is getting increasingly likely that he won’t be joining Ferrari. Aston Martin is now the front-runner to land his signature, and Marc Priestley believes that the move will not just be a result of Lawrence Stroll offering Newey a huge sum of money.

Aston Martin recently overhauled its mechanical department, by hiring 20 new recruits. Priestley labels this as a “destabilizing element”, something that takes away the chances of the Ferrari-Newey partnership materializing.

On his YouTube channel, the former McLaren mechanic says,

“Perhaps he’s been given some kind of freedom, some kind of opportunity that’s bigger than just the money.”

Stroll, who owns the team, is reportedly willing to go to any lengths to secure Newey for the Silverstone-based outfit. Offering money is not an issue, and Newey does not prioritize it either. But what the Briton craves is a stable and ambitious project – another box that Aston Martin ticks.

With a new-look team working under Newey, Aston Martin could turn things around in a big way, and take the grid by storm. If Newey believes in this, he will likely prefer the British team over Ferrari, and more big names could be drawn to the former.

Max Verstappen linked to Aston Martin

Three-time World Champion Max Verstappen dominated the grid with Red Bull but is now on Aston Martin’s radar. Earlier this year, reports of Aramco – their sponsor – wanting to buy Stroll out emerged, and should that happen, Verstappen will be the oil giant’s number one target.

If Newey too is a part of Aston Martin by then, Verstappen could be reunited with the man with whom he made history at Red Bull. It could also push the duo to achieve further excellence in a new environment.

However, nothing is confirmed. Newey is mum and keeps the door open for various possibilities once he transitions out of Red Bull in 2025.