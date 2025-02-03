Mercedes Junior Program Incharge Explains Why Kimi Antonelli Was Made to Skip F3

The racing world doesn’t come across generational talents that frequently, so when Kimi Antonelli was rising through the ranks, it was evident that he was different from those around him. The hype increased with every step up the ladder. So much so that he was touted as an elite talent who could take F1 by storm when he was 16.

Mercedes brought the Italian under their wing at the age of 12 in 2019 as a part of the academy, long before Lewis Hamilton even started contemplating an exit. The Brackley-based squad’s head of academy Gwen Lagrue was monitoring his progress, and when he reached Formula Regional, a big decision was made.

Usually, drivers are made to take part in F3 after that, but Lagrue was stunned by how well Antonelli had performed up until then.

Big boots to fill. Kimi Antonelli follows in the footsteps of Formula 1 royalty at Mercedes pic.twitter.com/42k2JY1kjA — Formula 1 (@F1) August 31, 2024

Antonelli won the Formula Regional Middle East Championship and Formula Regional European Championship in 2023, which Lagrue deemed good enough achievements to skip a grade.

“With what he did in Formula Regional, I was sure Formula 3 wouldn’t improve him any more,” Largue said per AutoRacer. “I also wanted him to be in a situation where he could face more difficult challenges. So Formula 2 was an option.”

Antonelli skipped F3 as a result and became a full-time F2 driver at the age of 17. And while he didn’t go on to dazzle the grid in the 2024 Championship, winning just two races on his way to finishing P6, the Bologna-born driver had done enough to earn himself a place at the pinnacle of motorsport.

Antonelli’s big debut

Antonelli comes to F1 with huge expectations on his shoulders, with Mercedes boss Toto Wolff also comparing his career trajectory to Max Verstappen’s. The four-time World Champion did race in F3, but skipped F2 to make his full-time F1 debut at 17.

Antonelli is a year late on that front, having replaced Lewis Hamilton at the Silver Arrows, but the hype is equally big. Not from the get-go, but he will be seen as a Championship-caliber driver very soon.

Mercedes won’t be expected to compete for wins and titles in his maiden season this year, which is a good thing for Antonelli.

The 18-year-old will need time to settle into F1, and learn how to navigate the difficult and competitive waters at the top. After he has, he could evolve into one of the top drivers on the grid.