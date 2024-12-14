mobile app bar

“Lewis Is Going to Win Everything”: Juan Pablo Montoya on Hamilton and Charles Leclerc Matchup at Ferrari

Somin Bhattacharjee
Published

follow google newsFollow Us
44 Lewis Hamilton (GBR, Mercedes-AMG Petronas F1 Team), 16 Charles Leclerc (MCO, Scuderia Ferrari HP), F1 Grand Prix of Italy at Autodromo Nazionale Monza on August 29, 2024 in Monza, Italy

44 Lewis Hamilton (GBR, Mercedes-AMG Petronas F1 Team), 16 Charles Leclerc (MCO, Scuderia Ferrari HP), F1 Grand Prix of Italy at Autodromo Nazionale Monza on August 29, 2024 in Monza, Italy | Credits: IMAGO / HochZwei

How Lewis Hamilton and Charles Leclerc’s partnership at Ferrari will fare has been a subject of intrigue since the move was first announced a year ago. A seven-time world champion against a talent tipped to be made of the same mettle — choosing who would have the upper hand is difficult indeed. But not to everyone.

Juan Pablo Montoya is certain the answer is Hamilton, but not right away. “Lewis is mature enough to appreciate that in the short-term he is going to struggle a little bit, learning the Ferrari thing,” the Colombian former driver said per GrandPrix247.

Montoya continued that Leclerc would feel superior to Hamilton at this stage. But around the midway point of the 2025 season, things would start turning around. “Give it about six or seven races, and if the car is competitive, Lewis is going to win everything,” he continued.

Hamilton would be hoping that is the case, not just because he wants to get the better of his new teammate, but because the reason he moved to Ferrari revolved largely around his chances at winning his eighth world championship.

For Leclerc, this would be a challenge unlike anything he has faced in his career. Of course, Sebastian Vettel and Carlos Sainz were worthy teammates, but Hamilton would be a different ball game altogether.

However, Hamilton’s qualifying pace, normally regarded the best in F1, looked shaky in 2024 with teammate George Russell outperforming him on that front. Leclerc is also a top-notch qualifier, which is why Hamilton would be looking to improve, to make Montoya’s prediction come true.

What to expect from Hamilton

Although Hamilton has been uncharacteristically slow in qualifying, he has made up for it in race pace. For instance, in the final outing of 2024 in Abu Dhabi, the 39-year-old started from P16 but ended the race in P4 in what turned out to be a memorable Mercedes finale for him.

But things will be different in 2025. He can’t go down the same road because Mercedes was not contending for the title, something Ferrari is expected to do next season. If Hamilton keeps qualifying down the order, making up places could be difficult, especially if the grid turns out to be competitive.

For Ferrari to deem his move successful, the #44 driver needs to perform on all fronts. And for that, the Maranello-based outfit would be looking to give him a strong consistent car, something he seldom found in his last few years at Mercedes.

Post Edited By:Aishwary Gaonkar

About the author

Somin Bhattacharjee

Somin Bhattacharjee

x-iconinstagram-iconlinkedin-icon

Formula 1 Editor Somin Bhattacharjee fell for the sport as well as Fernando Alonso on the same day — during the Spaniard’s thrilling victory at the German GP in 2010. Over the years, the passion magnified manyfold, and metamorphosed into a writing career in 2021. Though holding a bachelor's degree in marketing, Somin discovered his true calling in writing. He has penned over 2,700 articles for TheSportsRush, presenting a diverse range — news reports, opinions, and exclusives. A true Tiffosi, Somin never gives up on a chance to defend the Ferrari boys as a fan. As a sports writer though, he remains objective to the core and relishes opportunities to follow and engage in dissecting the action during races. That’s where the real thrill lies for him. Beyond the racetrack, Somin plays different sports including soccer. He enjoys exploring other sporting events and proudly supports Spanish soccer club Real Madrid.

Share this article

Don’t miss these