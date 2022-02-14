“Mark the date on your calendar”– Super Bowl commercial confirms the release date of Netflix’s Drive To Survive

Super Bowl commercial confirms the date of Drive To Survive as the new season is being anticipated by the fans as it recaps the 2021 title fight.

The Super Bowl is one mega American event, the advertisement rates at the half-time are always at the skyrocketing level. This year, Netflix also invested a sum in advertising one of their most successful sports docuseries.

The Drive To Survive is only a few weeks away from its season 4 premiere and fans are waiting for its release. And during that commercial Netflix confirmed that the most anticipated sports series will be released on March 11.

As a matter of fact during the #SuperBowlCommercials it was announced that the new season of #DriveToSurvive will be launched on 11th of March#f1 #formula1 #Netflix pic.twitter.com/WnF5oIKxT3 — BWT AIpine F1 updates (@startonpole) February 14, 2022

The Drive To Survive has a huge fanbase in the United States too. It has been observed that ever since the docuseries got released on Netflix in 2019, the F1 fans in the US have surged dramatically.

F1 also accepts that Netflix has contributed a lot in their escalation in the American market. Now, it remains to be seen how the fourth season will turn out in terms of success.

Drive To Survive have a lot to cover

The new season of drive to survive have a plethora of topics to cover. In the span of 2022 races, several controversies happened, plus hectic competition was also a delight to watch.

The central topic of the series would be Max Verstappen Vs Lewis Hamilton, and Netflix will have to justify the intensity and drama of the rivalry.

Apart from that, an insight into Ferrari Vs McLaren would be interesting too. Moreover, behind the scenes during the Abu Dhabi GP are expected to be quality.

Though, Netflix took a hit when Verstappen openly criticized them for drama. The Dutchman further refused to be a part of the series by refusing to sit in for interviews. Therefore, it would be hard to fill the void of the world champion not speaking about the season.

