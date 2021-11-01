“People forget there are actually individuals”– Nikita Mazepin says Drive To Survive has exposed unknown weaker sides of drivers

Nikita Mazepin believes that Netflix’s Drive To Survive has shown the drivers’ weaker and personal side as he makes his debut on the show.

Netflix’s Drive To Survive is preparing to air its fourth season in a few months. Its success has been unimaginable, opening avenues for F1 where they were hardly famous.

The dramatization and story writing is excellent, but it is the biggest reason behind its controversies. Recently Max Verstappen declined to appear for the show’s interviews, calling it fake.

But so far, Haas’ Nikita Mazepin has had a different experience. The Russian race driver, who has seen the show for the last three seasons from his personal devices, is being covered for the first time.

In response, he has positive feedback, as he feels Netflix is showing a more personal and weaker side of the drivers, who are often projected as mere robots.

“It’s a great show,” said Mazepin. “Obviously, it’s my first time fully immersed in the show this year. “I’m looking forward to seeing the outcome and also looking forward to the feedback because drivers sometimes seem robotic.

“People forget there are actually individuals behind helmets who are just the same as everybody else, apart from we have a job of driving in circles.”

“But we’re the same human beings and they just see a little bit of, let’s say, a weaker side to us, a more family side, a more private side that other people in the great audience couldn’t achieve.”

Nikita Mazepin is delighted its growing in Russia

F1 has given many drivers from Russia. Before Mazepin, Daniil Kvyat was a popular name. Moreover, the Russian Grand Prix is a regular event. But Netflix is still growing there, and Mazepin is happy that this fusion is helping the OTT platform to grow.

“So I’m happy Netflix is here, it’s growing slowly in Russia, and some seasons are hopefully going to be translated into the Russian language, and thanks to them for coming along.”

Talking about the Netflix crew working with him, the 22-year-old driver thinks that they are “really cool”. Mazepin thinks he revealed his actual personality on the show, as his name is often marred in media to several controversies.

“I’ve tried to do as many normal things as I could,” added Mazepin. “We went to my home place, we’ve been to my university, and loads of other different things. We’ve actually spent a lot of time together, so it’s been cool.”

