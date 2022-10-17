Mark Webber thinks Logan Sargeant being US citizen gives him a boost for F1 2023 seat

Logan Sargeant can become the next American driver in Formula 1 as Mark Webber claims he’s attractive for Liberty Media.

The 2023 drivers’ lineup is still wide open as Haas and Williams are yet to confirm their drivers for the next season. Logan Sargeant, the young sensation, who had his rookie season in F2 this year, is among the high-rated prospects.

And both teams, Williams and Haas, are eyeing his services. Especially the Grove-based team, who took him into their academy back in 2021.

Now, it remains to be seen what the future holds for Sargeant. He indeed had an impressive F2 season, where he finished P3 in the standings in his first year in the feeder series.

Also read: Red Bull & Max Verstappen will lose more than points for exceeding $2 million in budget; claims ex F1 supremo

Mark Webber thinks Logan Sargeant is a big point of interest

Former Red Bull superstar Mark Webber thinks Sargeant has excellent scope for entering F1. He believes being a US citizen massively helps the Williams academy graduate.

“He’s in Formula 2 this year, he might need a bit of introducing to our fans at home,” said Webber. “In general, I think he’s the favourite – American, Liberty [Media, F1’s owner] they are pretty keen on him.”

Losing Colton Herta with FIA denying him eight points for superlicense, Sargeant could become a good selling point for F1 in the growing American market.

However, the 21-year-old driver still needs to maintain his fragile lead over the drivers who are only away from him by a single-digit margin, as he can only get a superlicense if he finishes this season at P5 or above.

⚠️ | Mick Schumacher and Logan Sargeant are now the obvious candidates to join Williams in 2023. Logan Sargeant needs to finish in the top 5 in Formula 2 this year to secure the necessary Super License points, so it could all be decided in Abu Dhabi… — formularacers (@formularacers_) October 11, 2022

F1 debut at home

Ahead of the US Grand Prix, Williams announced that they would give Sargeant a Free Practice session at the Circuit of the Americas.

This way, the F2 driver could have an F1 experience right before his home crowd. It would also give him a boost for the superlicense points and also proves like an indicator of his good prospects with the Grove-based team.

Ultimately, a capable F1 driver for Liberty Media has been a dream of ages to crash into the US Market. Whether Sargeant is going to be it remains to be seen.

Also read: Lewis Hamilton re-designed $100,000 Mercedes’ F1 steering wheel