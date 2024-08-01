Martin Brundle Drops “Nailed On” Max Verstappen Future Update Amidst Strong Mercedes Rumors

Since the start of the 2024 season, Max Verstappen has been heavily linked to Lewis Hamilton’s vacant seat at Mercedes for next year. Mercedes boss Toto Wolff has repeatedly voiced his interest in signing the Dutchman, which has fueled reports about some loopholes in the latter’s long-term Red Bull contract. However, because of this poaching threat by Mercedes, Red Bull plugged the hole in the contract, as revealed by Martin Brundle.

RacingNews365 quoted Brundle as saying, “There’s talk that Max Verstappen could leave the team if Helmut Marko left Red Bull. My understanding is all of that paperwork has changed and that can’t happen – at least until 2026. Max is nailed on there [at Red Bull].”

⚠️ | AMuS: At the moment, Max Verstappen is the hottest candidate for the Mercedes seat alongside George Russell. Helmut Marko is concerned that the turbulence in the team could drive away not only Verstappen, but also star designer Adrian Newey and future engine partner Ford.… pic.twitter.com/nWGpoTkOTO — Fastest Pitstop (@FastestPitStop) March 4, 2024

It was unanimously reported Verstappen had an exit clause like with the team’s advisor Helmut Marko. So, if the Austrian left Red Bull, so could the 26-year-old despite his contract running till the end of the 2028 season.

After uncertainties grew, the Milton Keynes outfit locked in the 81-year-old’s stay at the team. This has now inadvertently “nailed” down the sought-after Dutchman till at least the end of 2026, as Brundle said.

So, now there is no way Max Verstappen can leave Red Bull Racing hanging before his contract runs out. However, there is rumored to be another performance-based exit clause in his contract that can still come into effect. With details unknown, it could come into effect as early as next year with competition growing.

Verstappen and Red Bull are under massive threat from rivals

Verstappen and Co. have lost almost all of their performance advantage over the rivals that they enjoyed throughout 2023. This has put the reigning champions under massive pressure of losing the championship in 2024. Now, the flawless Dutchman can’t single-handedly help Red Bull retain the constructors’ crown. In fact, currently, the drivers’ championship title is also under threat.

Despite a 78-point lead, Verstappen is under pressure from his close friend Lando Norris. The Brit has been consistently closing the gap in the championship standings. His team, McLaren, has convincingly closed the gap and even surpassed Red Bull on track. Norris has been using this on-track advantage to trouble the reigning champion almost every weekend.

If the Brit can continue to eat away at the championship leader’s advantage, the battle could go down to the wire. Still, overcoming a 76-point deficit won’t be easy by any means.

However, 10 races are enough to change the dynamic completely. The next few races would reveal if Norris and McLaren truly have the opportunity to snatch the championship title away from Verstappen and Red Bull.