Martin Brundle Strikes Again With Yet Another Grid Walk Faux Pas and Oscar Piastri Is His Latest Victim

Since 1997, the grid walk by Martin Brundle has been one of the most anticipated events during a race weekend. The former racing driver has become famous for his unintentionally funny incidents during the grid walk sequence. In a long list of people targeted by Brundle, McLaren’s Oscar Piastri has become the 61-year-old’s latest target.

Ahead of the race in Singapore, Brundle stopped Piastri to have a word with him about his hopes for the race. While the McLaren driver was giving his answer, Brundle caught sight of Esteban Ocon. Wanting to wish the Alpine driver a happy birthday, Brundle forgot about Piastri and started calling out Ocon’s name. By the time he wished the Alpine driver, Piastri had already walked away from the mic, giving way to the internet to go wild over the Briton’s latest antics.

Martin Brundle’s Oscar Piastri snub has everyone in splits

Following Brundle’s ironic snub of the McLaren driver, some fans wrote how they felt bad to see the driver be left hanging.

While others pointed out the hilariousness of the encounter.

Some other famous run-ins of Martin Brundle

Following his awkward exchange with Piastri, here are some more hilarious moments from Brundle’s famous grid walks.

Megan Thee Stallion: US Grand Prix 2021

During an encounter with rapper Megan Thee Stallion, Brundle asked her if she could do an impromptu rap on Formula One. As she replied that she had no rap, a member of her entourage told Brundle, “You can’t do this.”

Brundle produced a savage comeback as he replied, “I can do that because I did.”

Paolo Banchero: Miami Grand Prix 2022/2023

During the first-ever Miami GP, Brundle approached NBA star Paolo Banchero, assuming it was NFL star Patrick Mahomes. After being ignored by Banchero, Brundle remarked, “It’s not Patrick- that’s why he ignored me.”

The following year, the pair reunited, and this time, Banchero knew who Brundle was, much to the delight of the Briton and F1 fans.

Sky Italia Photobombing: Canada GP 2022

During the Canadian GP in 2022, Brundle walked the grid and stopped to wave to the fans sitting in the Grandstand. In doing so, he realized he had walked right in front of the Sky Italia camera, which was broadcasting live.

In response to the mishap, Brundle remarked, “Oops, I’m getting in the shot there. Sorry about that.”

With seven races left to go in the season, there is still plenty of time for the British presenter to come up with more content to keep the fans entertained.