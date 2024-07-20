Sergio Perez’s ‘Headspin’ Makes Red Bull ‘Desperate’; Christian Horner Hopeful for Hungary

Red Bull team Principal Christian Horner emphasized the importance of Sergio Perez getting back to his best ahead of the Hungarian GP weekend. After Friday’s practice sessions, the Briton felt that his driver did make some improvements.

Perez finished P11 during FP1 in Hungary, which isn’t the best position in the grid order. Still, Horner feels that it was the Mexican’s best Friday since Shanghai, in April. The Red Bull boss felt that Perez’s dismal run in form over the last two months was a “headspin”, but insisted that he is hopeful for the race at the Hungaroring on Sunday.

“Hopefully today were the signs that he’s coming out of that,” Horner told Sky Sports F1.

Red Bull’s fight against McLaren and Mercedes in the constructors’ championship continues to take a hit because of Perez’s underperformance. Max Verstappen is the only driver who is competing at the front, and Perez has been nowhere near the top five for weeks.

Thus, Horner said, “The team are working very hard with him to support him and make sure that he does re-find his form because we desperately need it.”

A solid start to the weekend with P2 and P4 in FP2 #F1 || #HungarianGP pic.twitter.com/tUFoMB5RAZ — Oracle Red Bull Racing (@redbullracing) July 19, 2024

Perez fared better in FP2 on Friday, with a more promising P4 finish but his main focus will be on Qualifying on Saturday. One-lap pace has been Perez’s biggest weakness so far this season, and since Hungary is a difficult track to overtake on, a strong starting position will be vital for Sunday’s Grand Prix.

If Perez fails to perform yet again, the pressure on him will only increase tenfold and rumors of his exit will intensify.

Perez is “overthinking” too much

Horner also spoke about the issues Perez has been facing this season. He had a conversation with the 34-year-old about his repeated struggles to which Perez replied, “I think I’m just overthinking things a bit too much.”

Horner also asked Perez to stop paying attention to what Verstappen was doing. Despite Red Bull’s struggles so far this year, the Dutchman is leading the Championship but Perez should focus on himself and how to improve. “I think almost ignoring what’s going on on the other side of the garage will do him a favor,” the 50-year-old added.

Perez is 137 points behind Verstappen heading into the Hungarian GP, a gap that is too big to even consider closing. As a result, Perez’s aim will have to be to gain as many points for Red Bull as possible, to help them in the constructors’ championship.