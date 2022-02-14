“Masi will no longer act as race director”- FIA has announced implementation of structural changes in 2022

Michael Masi and FIA faced a lot of criticism in the aftermath of the controversial outcome of the 2021 Abu Dhabi GP.

After a long meeting, the FIA president Mohammed Ben Sulayem has announced the implementation of structural changes.’ However, so far it is unknown what these changes will include.

A well known Sky Sports F1 journalist Craig Slater reported that there might be a change in personnel. It is quite possible that Masi will no longer act as race director from 2022 onwards.

F1 Commission Meeting – Media Statementhttps://t.co/JYcN7YRvZ7 — FIA (@fia) February 14, 2022

According to Sky Sports, he will not be fired directly from the FIA. However, he will be able to take on a role in the safety of the sport.

“If that were to be confirmed in the coming days, that might be the material change that perhaps Mercedes and Lewis Hamilton were looking for,” says Slater.

FIA to introduce two race directors

Race director Michael Masi has been in the spotlight since the Abu Dhabi GP. Masi, at first, gave unclear signals about the cars between Lewis Hamilton and Max Verstappen and later changed his decision.

Masi’s decision had a direct impact on the outcome of the race. It also turned Verstappen’s first title win into a controversy. Following the events of the race, the FIA later decided to issue a detailed investigation into the race.

Now the FIA meeting has laid out some results of their lengthy discussions. Slater reported that there could be more than one race director in the upcoming season.

“There could still be one race director, but he or she will be supported. It is also possible that the role of race director will be rotated.”

“That’s to say the race director will follow clearly set out protocols rather than exercise personal judgement calls,” he added.

