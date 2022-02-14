“It will definitely have a big impact”– Christian Horner claims this F1 change will not allow Red Bull to set new pitstop records

Christian Horner believes that with the new 18-inch tyres and pitstop regulations, Red Bull will no more be able to set new pitstop records.

Red Bull is known for its majestic pitstops, the Milton-Keynes team have several times beaten their own record of fastest pitstops. So much are their pitstop efficiancy that Mercedes had to lobby for a regulation that ensured a slight delay in pitstops.

Now, with the new 18-inch tyres, and the pitstop regulations, Red Bull boss thinks they can no more beat the fastest pitstop record. He argues that the restriction by the clock and increased weight of tyres, no more allows them to breach the mark.

“It will definitely have a big impact on pit stops, because the wheels and tires are heavier and bigger. So I think we are not going to break the world record next season,” Christian Horner explained during the unveiling of the RB18.

Red Bull needs to have more improvements

Red Bull in the 2022 season would be aiming to go for the championship once again. Last time, they missed to grab on the constructors’ title. But if this year they fail to adapt to the regulations, they might take a bigger hit.

Helmut Marko believes that this regulation is the biggets in the last 10-15 years. Hence, they still need to make some major changes to be at the optimum level.

“We faced two or three big hurdles [in preparing for 2022],” Marko said recently. “It was the biggest change in regulations in the last 15 or 20 years.”

“All the new designs and planning had to be done within the budget cap, and then we were fighting for a World Championship and had to move the new car forward at the same time.”

“The first roll-out will take place later. And until the first race in Bahrain, there will be some changes. We don’t reveal everything at the presentation, there are still some updates to come.”

