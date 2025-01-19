Master of Both Crafts, Max Verstappen Discusses Differences and Similarities in Sim and Real Racing

December 7, 2024, Mezzolombardo, Mezzolombardo, United Arab Emirates: Dutch driver Max Verstappen ( Oracle Red Bull Racing) talk to the media after Qualifying Session of the FIA Formula 1 Abu Dhabi Grand Prix at Yas Marina Circuit in Abu Dhabi, United Arab Emirates. | Credits- IMAGO / ZUMA Press Wire

Although technological advancement has helped narrow down the differences between sim and actual racing, there are still some things that drivers only experience in real life. Max Verstappen, a master of both crafts, pointed this out while taking part in the 2025 iRacing Daytona 24 Hours for Team Redline.

As one would expect, the Dutchman stated that the biggest difference between the two was “of course, the G-forces“. With F1 drivers experiencing 5G forces in real-life cars, replicating the same conditions in sim-conditions would be impossible.

He added that the closest way to replicate real-life G-forces was by using a motion rig while sim racing. However, he cautioned that doing so would significantly reduce driving speed, as static rigs are considerably faster.

Verstappen also acknowledged that there were various similarities. “How you work on the setup, how you work out strategies, and as you see in this race now (pointing to the screen), it is raining, so you have to make the right call to be on the right tire. It is exactly the same as it is in real life“.

Max on the differences and similarities of sim and real racing And yes, dog confirmed pic.twitter.com/hup6niaJq6 — Team Redline (@TeamRedlineSim) January 18, 2025

In conclusion, he stated that technological advancements have brought sim racing approximately 90 to 95% closer to real-life racing. However, what remains missing is the sensation of being strapped into the car and experiencing the G-forces.

This might explain why Verstappen actively participates in sim racing during non-F1 weekends.

Sim racing is what separates Verstappen from the rest

In F1, Verstappen has been head and shoulders above the competition in recent seasons. Just a month ago, he secured his fourth consecutive Drivers’ Championship. According to Red Bull’s eSports driver, Jarno Opmeer—a two-time champion—this dominance is fueled by the 27-year-old’s passion for sim racing.

“If they want to get to his level, they don’t have any other choice [but to get into sim racing], otherwise you won’t get good enough,” Opmeer told Formule1.nl. “I think everyone will agree with me that Max has just a little more than the rest. And I’m a bit convinced that it’s also because of sim racing“.

If that is the case, one might wonder why not all drivers participate in sim racing. Mercedes team principal Toto Wolff suggests that sim racing is better suited to younger drivers. He explains that older drivers, who didn’t have the opportunity to use such technology in their early careers, are less accustomed to it.

However, the Austrian did admit that his son, Jack, did benefit from it immensely, something that came as a huge surprise to him. Wolff revealed in an interview with Auto Motor und Sport that although his son had never driven on a track before, he managed to set the quickest time after learning the circuit on the simulator.