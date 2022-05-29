F1

Mattia Binotto net worth and career earnings 2022- How much money does the Ferrari team principal make?

Mattia Binotto net worth and career earnings 2022- How much money does the Ferrari team principal make?
Somin Bhattacharjee

Hailing from the sports loving city of Kolkata, the same has played a huge role in my life both on and off the field. Aspiring to work in this industry for the rest of my life.

Previous Article
"Draymond Green? Nah, Lance Stephenson is the best ever to defend LeBron James!": When Pacers' forward blew into LBJ's ear and held him to a playoff career-low
Next Article
"Kendra Andrews lied, Stephen Curry never used 'Whoop That Trick'!": Andre Iguodala shares how ESPN reporter misquoted Warriors' star to make her report spicier
F1 Latest News
Mattia Binotto net worth and career earnings 2022- How much money does the Ferrari team principal make?
Mattia Binotto net worth and career earnings 2022- How much money does the Ferrari team principal make?

Mattia Binotto has been the Scuderia Ferrari team principal since 2019, and his personality is…