Mattia Binotto net worth and career earnings 2022- How much money does the Ferrari team principal make?

Mattia Binotto has been the Scuderia Ferrari team principal since 2019, and his personality is one of the most unique in the F1 paddock.

Binotto has been in the Ferrari ranks since 1995. He has overseen several iconic eras in the team, including Michael Schumacher’s five World Titles.

In 2013, he became the head of the engine department of Ferrari before landing himself the role of Chief Technical Officer. His appointment as CTO was a small step forward for the Italian team, as they once again began competing for race wins and podiums on a regular basis.

Three years after his appointment as CTO, Binotto became the team principal of the outfit, replacing Maurizio Arrivabene. In spite of being team principal, the Italian is still heavily involved in the technical department. He also takes care of communication, marketing and other legal duties.

Also read: “Charles Leclerc taking Prince Albert on a $700,000 Ferrari SF90 ride”- Watch the Ferrari star take the Prince of Monaco out for a spin around the Principality

Ferrari team principal Mattia Binotto’s 2022 net worth

Away from the track, Binotto leads a very quiet lifestyle. We know very little about his personal life and all he spends on. However, according to sources, the 52-year old has an estimated net worth between $1-$5 million.

The only things we know about the Ferrari boss are that he owns a lavish property in the city of Modena, and has a collection of cars which includes several Ferraris.

Binotto is very different from most team principals in F1 today. We don’t see him engage in off-track verbal battles or mind games which the likes of Toto Wolff and Christian Horner often engage in.

Mattia with fans today in Monaco ❤️ pic.twitter.com/dP12WxRLPp — Out of Context Mattia Binotto (@OfMattia) May 28, 2022

He seems like a man whose only focus is to bring success to Ferrari. F1 fans who have watched the second season of Netflix’s Drive to Survive may recall Binotto’s introduction to the show. He revealed that he hadn’t ever watched the show, and has not even subscribed to Netflix!

Ferrari however, seem to be on the right track in 2022. After many years, they find themselves in the midst of a Championship battle, and it’s Charles Leclerc who is leading the charge.

Also read: “I’m routing for Haas!” – Conor McGregor is all in for Haas at Monaco Grand Prix