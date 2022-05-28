“I’m routing for Haas!” – Conor McGregor is all in for Haas at Monaco Grand Prix

UFC champion Conor McGregor attended the qualifying session of Monaco GP and showed his entire support to the Haas F1 team.

He made a grand entrance in Monte Carlo in a luxury €3mn Lamborghini yacht. He described his presence in the principality as a “dream come true”.

While enjoying Saturday’s qualifying session, McGregor was all pumped up in the Haas garage and even clicked a picture with both Mick Schumacher and Kevin Magnussen.

"There's something special brewing and it's for Haas, I'm routing for Haas!"

Continuing his support for the team, he said, “I’m here for team Haas. I put my confidence in the team after today’s qualifying round. The cars are exceptional and I am rooting for Haas.”

Haas still hopeful for the Sunday race

The weekend, so far, has not turned out to be in the favour of the Haas F1 team. Both the teams’ cars were out of the qualifying session in Q2.

Kevin Magnussen could only manage up to P113 while his teammate Mick Schumacher was out in Q2 with P15.

The young German has been trying to score points since his rookie season in 2021 but has failed. In Barcelona last weekend Schumacher qualified in the top 10 and was sixth on the opening lap before finishing 14th.

This weekend, in Monaco, while Schumacher’s car showed a bit of improved pace he was out finishing P15.

Team Principal Guenther Steiner said, “What I’m more worried about is desperation setting in and him over-driving. That could happen.”

“He knows he is very close. He just needs to be patient,” Steiner further added.

