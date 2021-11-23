“Max could win it in the next round at Saudi Arabia”– Former F1 champion believes Lewis Hamilton has a slim window to win F1 championship

Former F1 world champion Damon Hill thinks Lewis Hamilton has only a few precious chances to snatch the championship from Max Verstappen.

Lewis Hamilton is vying with Max Verstappen for the 2021 title, and ahead of the final two races, he is still eight points behind the Dutchman. Therefore, the odds are still with the Red Bull ace.

Hamilton has promised to pull his ‘triple A-game’ ahead of the final two races. But according to the former F1 champion Damon Hill, The reigning world champion only has a small window to defend his title from Verstappen.

“Lewis likes to be the hunter, doesn’t he?” Hill told the F1 Nation podcast. “So he’s happy where he is, hunting. But he’s got precious few opportunities now to make up the deficit, and we have got a statistical situation now where he could lose the championship to Max.

“Max could win it in the next round at Saudi Arabia, if certain permutations take place.”

Anything happens to Lewis Hamilton; Max Verstappen will take the pie

Amazed by how the season progressed, Hill believes that the trends can still overturn this season, even if only two races remain.

“It’s the first time we’ve got all the way down to the last two races,” the former F1 driver explained. “And this is the first time you could actually say, ‘If something happens to one of the protagonists, the other guy’s going to be the World Champion.'”

“Well no, actually. It could only be Max [in Saudi Arabia], it couldn’t be Lewis because he’s got the deficit,” he added. Hill is talking about the certain possibilities in Jeddah that could determine Verstappen lifting the world champion at the newest street circuit of the grid.

Max can win the title at the next race in Saudi Arabia if he: – Wins with Fastest Lap, and Lewis is 6th – Wins, and Lewis is 7th – Is 2nd with Fastest Lap, and Lewis is 10th – Is 2nd, and Lewis fails to score#F1 #HistoryAwaits pic.twitter.com/aqPZcTr8Vz — Formula 1 (@F1) November 22, 2021

