“I haven’t been pointing and swearing at cameras” – Christian Horner responds after Damon Hill suggests the Red Bull boss has been overly forceful with his words this season

“I haven’t been pointing and swearing at cameras” – Red Bull team principal Christian Horner was the subject of paddock talk during the Qatar GP after making an indecent comment towards a marshall.

The title race between Mercedes and Red Bull is intense, and team bosses Christian Horner and Toto Wolff are fully engrossed in it. So much so that it has led to comments being made that shouldn’t be, in an ideal situation.

Christian Horner accused a race marshall of hampering Max Verstappen’s qualifying in Qatar, calling him “rogue”. This led to the FIA summoning him, with all coming to an end after Horner apologised, and committed to attending the stewards’ seminar next season.

The stewards in Qatar organised for Christian Horner’s “rogue” marshal to meet Max, to compensate for his team boss’s rogue remark. A nice touch. pic.twitter.com/SDlLYnxzc0 — Joe Saward (@joesaward) November 22, 2021

Damon Hill tests Christian Horner for his choice of words

Former champion and Sky pundit Damon Hill suggested Horner has been “punchy” with his mouth this year, especially with the title battle heating up. This led to Horner responding with a strong defence of how he has conducted himself this season and announcing nothing’s going to change.

“I think we’ve been pretty good with our emotions. I haven’t been pointing and swearing at cameras and all that kind of thing.

“I’m just straight and I tell you what I think. If I think you are being an arse then I will tell you that you are being an arse.

“Look, I’ve spoken to the FIA and apologised if any offence was caused [“rogue marshal” comment]. It wasn’t my intention to cause offence and my frustration wasn’t with an individual marshal, it was with the situation itself.

“I believe in my team. I am a straight talker and I’ve always conducted myself in that manner.

“I’m not an overly emotional person, I don’t rant at cameras. I think the way I’ve conducted myself, I’ve got no issues with, and I’d do exactly the same.

