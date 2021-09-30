“Max Emilian, as is his full name, is 48.5 cm long” – Birthday boy Max Verstappen beats prophecy mentioned in his website; becomes a F1 driver 5 years ahead of schedule

“Max Emilian, as is his full name, is 48.5 cm long” – Birthday boy Max Verstappen is celebarating his 24th birthday today and will be hoping to receive a belated gift of a world title this season.

As Max Verstappen celebrates turning 24 today, a wicked bio of his has surfaced online. It is present in his official Max Verstappen website, explaining in detail of the day he was born, along with his full name, weight, and height.

The best part of the bio is the line where there’s a prediction of him following in his dad Jos Verstappen’s footsteps, and becoming a F1 driver. The year predicted for it to happen is 2020, when he turned 23.

But the incredible talent he is, Max beat the ‘deadline’ by a whopping five years – starting his F1 career in 2016, at the age of 19. And if things go well, he is in line to become a world champion at the end of this season, breaking Lewis Hamilton and Mercedes’ dominance.

Birthday bio of Max Verstappen

“This afternoon Jos and Sophie became the proud parents of a healthy son. His name is Max and he weighs 3265 gram. Max Emilian, as is his full name, is 48,5 cm long. Sophie delivered Max at 13.20 without any complications. The delivery lasted for 40 minutes. Max had chosen the right moment to come out. Now Jos and Sophie can enjoy some time with Max before Jos has to leave for Japan. If Max has inherited the racing talents of both his parents a new F1 driver for the year 2020 has been born today.

To congratulate the happy family don’t go out to the mailbox but just leave a wish for them on our site. To send in a wish or have a look at the wishes of others just surf to the wishes-page.”

