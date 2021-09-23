“Yeah, I’m so nervous I can barely sleep” – Max Verstappen sarcastically responds to Lewis Hamilton’s claim he is feeling the pressure of first title battle

“Yeah, I’m so nervous I can barely sleep” – Max Verstappen is not bothered by Lewis Hamilton’s comments that he might be feeling the pressure of first world title push.

Max Verstappen and Lewis Hamilton are locked in a titanic battle for the world title this season, the former leading by just five points.

There have been few crashes between the duo, most notably at Silverstone and Monza. Verstappen has been handed a three-place grid penalty for the latter, and Hamilton feels the Red Bull star might be feeling the pressure, like he did en route to his first world title, with McLaren.

But Verstappen has promptly refuted this, saying Hamilton’s comments show he doesn’t know him well. He also expressed confidence he can handle all the pressure and is relatively “chilled” about the title battle.

Yeah, I’m so nervous I can barely sleep. I mean, it’s so horrible to fight for a title. I really hate it, yeah.

“No, I think if someone knows me, I think I’m very relaxed about all those things and I really can’t be bothered. I’m very chilled.

“It’s the best feeling ever to have a car, a great car, where you go into every weekend and then you can fight for a win. It doesn’t matter if you’re just leading a championship or not.

“I think those comments, I mean…it just shows you he really doesn’t know me – which is fine. I also don’t need to know him, how he is, fully.

“I just focus on myself and I really enjoy it out there in front, and hopefully of course we can do that for a very long time.”

