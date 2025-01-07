“Max Is Good at Anything”: IndyCar Veteran Backs Verstappen to Rule American Series

F1 and IndyCar have distinct characteristics, making it challenging for a driver to master both, with few achieving success in the two series simultaneously. James Hinchcliffe, a veteran of IndyCar and now an F1 commentator, recently spoke about the same.

Hinchcliffe noted that while many drivers have become legends in either IndyCar or F1, few have replicated that success on both sides of the pond.

There are several differences between the cars used in these two disciplines, with F1 cars being more aerodynamically challenging to handle. The engines, speed, handling, and chassis are also very different, and for those who have spent a long time in one series, it becomes tough to adapt to the other. Two-time World Champion Fernando Alonso, for instance, failed at IndyCar when he took a hiatus from F1 between 2018 and 2020.

Hinchcliffe, however, feels that there is one F1 driver who can succeed in IndyCar and that is Max Verstappen. “Max is actually good at anything,” the Canadian said on the Red Flags podcast.

Interestingly, he made these claims right after stating that there was “no universal talent” in motorsports. “There are drivers who are super talented in a specific car and then you switch them to a different car, even if it is a similar car, they just cannot hit it the same way,” he had insisted.

What made Verstappen stand out, Hinchcliffe claimed, was his mental capacity. The Dutchman’s ability not only to consistently extract the maximum from the car but also to have enough in reserve to focus on other aspects that could benefit him during the race set him apart.

Which IndyCar drivers can succeed in F1?

While Hinchcliffe believes that Verstappen is the only F1 driver who could succeed in IndyCar, he is confident that more in America would succeed in the opposite direction. The top on the list per him is three-time champion Alex Palou, who decided to focus on his IndyCar career after no F1 team bet on him.

There is one name GM/Cadillac should look to lock in for F1 immediately. Alex Palou. Alex is one of the best drivers in the world, a champion, already has the Cadillac affiliation, lethal on road/street courses, and has decent competitive F1 testing. #F1 #INDYCAR pic.twitter.com/gOmZtWEoIO — Evan Dalton (@EvanDaltonMedia) November 25, 2024

The other IndyCar drivers Hinchcliffe insisted could achieve success in F1 are Colton Herta and Josef Newgarden, whom he compared to Verstappen due to the “reserve mental capacity” both possess.

To explain his point, Hinchcliffe highlighted how Verstappen’s sharp awareness at full throttle during the Qatar GP led to Lando Norris receiving a 10-second stop-and-go penalty for failing to slow under yellow flags.

While Newgarden shares some traits with Verstappen, his age of 34 makes it unlikely that fans will see him race in F1. However, there is a strong possibility that Palou or Herta could secure a seat in 2026, with Cadillac Racing set to join the sport next season. As an American team, they might prefer to sign a familiar face from IndyCar.