“Max isn’t going to change” – F1 expert advises Lewis Hamilton to play Max Verstappen at his own game in the 2022 championship battle

F1 expert Martin Brundle thinks that Lewis Hamilton might have to change his driving style to beat Max Verstappen in the title battle.

Lewis Hamilton lost the 2021 drivers’ title to Red Bull’s Max Verstappen in an year-long fierce battle. With the new season around the corner, F1 expert, Martin Brundle has offered a piece of advice to Hamilton.

Verstappen’s driving style has been described as aggressive. Brundle thinks that this is the reason why the Dutchman was able to clinch his maiden title going against Hamilton.

Furthermore, Brundle does not think that anyone would be able to fight Verstappen if they do not adapt to his driving style.

“I think Lewis will come back with more determination than ever, and I think he’s going to have to get his elbows out with Max,” Brundle said.

“In the end, Max’s aggressive driving won him the world championship as far as I’m concerned.”

“Everybody is going to have to play Max at his own game if they want to beat him. Mercedes and Lewis will be energised by that, but they’re going to have to go racing in a different and more aggressive way and play the same game – because Max isn’t going to change.”

Lewis Hamilton claims Mercedes is seriously struggling

Mercedes’ W13 gave unsatisfactory numbers during the three-day-long pre-season testing Bahrain. However, Mercedes has a history of sandbagging and not revealing all their cards before the start of the season.

Even Hamilton plays an important in that. However, this time he claimed that Mercedes is genuinely struggling.

He said, “I know I say this every year but honestly man we are so far behind,” Hamilton told The Race. “Honesty man, at this stage I’ll be incredibly surprised if we even have a car with 4 wheels for Bahrain. You know, maybe by Monaco if we’re really lucky.”

Furthermore, Brundle thinks that while things might not be as bad as they looked for the Silver Arrows, they might still be slightly behind their competitors.

“I’m pretty certain Mercedes were sandbagging, but the car looked a bit of a handful, so I can’t help but think it’s Red Bull from Ferrari,” Brundle said.

“The Red Bull just on raw pace, while the Ferrari looked very benign and very driveable, which might come in extremely handy on race day.

“I think Mercedes will be very close to them.”

