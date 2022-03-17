F1

“Max isn’t going to change” – F1 expert advises Lewis Hamilton to play Max Verstappen at his own game in the 2022 championship battle

"Max isn't going to change" - F1 expert advises Lewis Hamilton to play Max Verstappen at his own game in the 2022 championship battle
Samriddhi Jaiswal

Previous Article
“Patrick Beverley is kind of like our Draymond Green!”: Karl-Anthony Towns compares his teammate’s influence on the team similar to that of the Warriors superstar, calls him the 'soul' of the Minnesota Timberwolves
No Newer Articles
F1 Latest News
"Max isn't going to change" - F1 expert advises Lewis Hamilton to play Max Verstappen at his own game in the 2022 championship battle
“Max isn’t going to change” – F1 expert advises Lewis Hamilton to play Max Verstappen at his own game in the 2022 championship battle

F1 expert Martin Brundle thinks that Lewis Hamilton might have to change his driving style…