F1

“I know I say this every year but honestly man we are so far behind”– Lewis Hamilton claims Mercedes will be lucky to have W13 on four wheels before Bahrain GP race

“I know I say this every year but honestly man we are so far behind"- Lewis Hamilton claims Mercedes will be lucky to have W13 on four wheels before Bahrain GP race
Tanish Chachra

Previous Article
"Brazil was something I didn’t even know I had inside me"- Lewis Hamilton says 2021 Brazil GP made him realise that you can always be better
Next Article
"Michael Jordan was complaining because he couldn't beat the Pistons!": When Walt Frazier tried to double down on his foolhardy take about MJ and his capabilities
F1 Latest News
“I know I say this every year but honestly man we are so far behind"- Lewis Hamilton claims Mercedes will be lucky to have W13 on four wheels before Bahrain GP race
“I know I say this every year but honestly man we are so far behind”– Lewis Hamilton claims Mercedes will be lucky to have W13 on four wheels before Bahrain GP race

Lewis Hamilton claims Mercedes will be lucky to have the car on four wheels before…